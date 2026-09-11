DeKalb DA says DNA ties one man to 3 cold cases. Are there more victims?

A map shows Tucker locations prosecutors say are linked to Jamal Toliaferro in a series of attacks dating to 2014, announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The GBI used DNA collected at each incident to create a profile of an unidentified man and link the two earliest incidents in CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, a database used by law enforcement across the country, Boston said.

The GBI used DNA collected at each incident to create a profile of an unidentified man and link the two earliest incidents in CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, a database used by law enforcement across the country, Boston said.

After the reported kidnapping case, investigators found a bag left behind and developed a DNA profile that they determined in September 2025 was the same perpetrator as the profile.

The GBI and the DeKalb investigators, using funds from a U.S. Department of Justice grant, submitted the unknown DNA for additional testing to create an advanced profile that could identify individuals related to the person whose sample they had collected, a process called forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

Shortly after that profile was created earlier this year, police responded to a fatal stabbing on Evelyn Street — on the same block where the 2014 sexual assault took place, officials said. They found Toliaferro, whom they arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of Kenyon Jeffries, 30.

Similarities in that stabbing and the other incidents, and with the location being so close, led investigators to get a warrant to compare his DNA with the previously created profile.

It was a match, prosecutors say.

Even though investigators had the perpetrator’s DNA while investigating the cold cases, they weren’t able to connect it to Toliaferro until this summer when they suspected a connection to the prior incidents.

He had previously been arrested, but he had not been convicted of a felony, which is a requirement for standard DNA collection in Georgia. That means a sample positively linked to him had not been added to the CODIS database before this summer, the DA’s office said.

Unlike many other states, Georgia does not allow investigators to collect DNA upon arrest — an issue long debated by state lawmakers, including earlier this year. Senate Bill 29 was proposed in 2025 to allow law enforcement to collect DNA of those suspected of committing violent felonies upon arrest, instead of waiting until their conviction. It did not pass into law.

After the reported kidnapping case, investigators found a bag left behind and developed a DNA profile that they determined in September 2025 was the same perpetrator as the profile.

The GBI and the DeKalb investigators, using funds from a U.S. Department of Justice grant, submitted the unknown DNA for additional testing to create an advanced profile that could identify individuals related to the person whose sample they had collected, a process called forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

Shortly after that profile was created earlier this year, police responded to a fatal stabbing on Evelyn Street — on the same block where the 2014 sexual assault took place, officials said. They found Toliaferro, whom they arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of Kenyon Jeffries, 30.

Similarities in that stabbing and the other incidents, and with the location being so close, led investigators to get a warrant to compare his DNA with the previously created profile.

It was a match, prosecutors say.

Even though investigators had the perpetrator’s DNA while investigating the cold cases, they weren’t able to connect it to Toliaferro until this summer when they suspected a connection to the prior incidents.

He had previously been arrested, but he had not been convicted of a felony, which is a requirement for standard DNA collection in Georgia. That means a sample positively linked to him had not been added to the CODIS database before this summer, the DA’s office said.