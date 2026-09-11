DeKalb DA says DNA ties one man to 3 cold cases. Are there more victims?

Recent DNA testing links a man to three Tucker-area cold cases, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said, adding he could be responsible for additional or unreported crimes.
Jamal Toliaferro, 45, was arrested and charged in multiple previously unsolved crimes, including two sexual assaults and a kidnapping, dating as far back as 2014, Boston said Wednesday.
“We are here today because of advancements in science and investigative technology and the relentless pursuit of justice by the DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force,” she said. “This case is a shining example of what we can accomplish when law enforcement agencies work together to solve crimes.”
Boston said officials have notified survivors from cases in 2014, 2019 and 2024 of the major investigative development. “We believe it is possible that there are more victims out there,” she added.
Toliaferro faces at least 18 charges in connection to the three cold cases and a July homicide that investigators said shared similar hallmarks of the earlier incidents.
He was booked in the DeKalb County Jail in July and is awaiting trial. He does not yet have an attorney listed in court records.
Boston said the charges followed years of investigative work from the DeKalb Cold Case Task Force, using advanced technology in DNA and genealogy mapping in cold cases. The DNA profile for the unknown perpetrator in three cold cases was linked to Toliaferro after his arrest in a July homicide.
DeKalb officials said they’ve connected the man to crimes in the area as long ago as Christmas Eve 2014, when a 54-year-old woman reported she was ambushed and sexually assaulted by a masked man in her Evelyn Street garage.
About a mile from there in January 2019, authorities said a 35-year-old woman reported a similar attack, saying a masked man sexually assaulted her at an apartment complex off of Northlake Parkway.
And in March 2024, a 67-year-old woman told officials she was kidnapped by a masked man who bound her in her car and drove her around as he tried to use her bank cards at ATMs. Authorities said she was also cut and burned with a lighter before being released near a fire station, where she went to get help. It was less than a mile from the location of the 2014 attack.