3 charged after 15 children found in Marietta 2-bedroom apartment, police say

Arrest warrants for Briana Reynolds, Ashley Jackson and Derrick Jackson say police found nine beds for the 18 people, marijuana in the home where children could access it, no food and no toilet paper. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)

Three adults are facing felony child cruelty charges after a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigation revealed 15 children living with them in a two-bedroom apartment in Marietta, police said Monday.

A total of 18 people, including children ranging from age 1 to 17, were living in an apartment at 1955 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta in “what can only be described as deplorable conditions,” Marietta police said in the news release.

Arrest warrants for Briana Reynolds, Ashley Jackson and Derrick Jackson say police found nine beds for the 18 people, marijuana in the home where children could access it, no food and no toilet paper.