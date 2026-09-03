Metro Atlanta

3 charged after 15 children found in Marietta 2-bedroom apartment, police say

Police described conditions in the home as ‘deplorable.’
Arrest warrants for Briana Reynolds, Ashley Jackson and Derrick Jackson say police found nine beds for the 18 people, marijuana in the home where children could access it, no food and no toilet paper. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)
Arrest warrants for Briana Reynolds, Ashley Jackson and Derrick Jackson say police found nine beds for the 18 people, marijuana in the home where children could access it, no food and no toilet paper. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2022)
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1 hour ago

Three adults are facing felony child cruelty charges after a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigation revealed 15 children living with them in a two-bedroom apartment in Marietta, police said Monday.

A total of 18 people, including children ranging from age 1 to 17, were living in an apartment at 1955 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta in “what can only be described as deplorable conditions,” Marietta police said in the news release.

Arrest warrants for Briana Reynolds, Ashley Jackson and Derrick Jackson say police found nine beds for the 18 people, marijuana in the home where children could access it, no food and no toilet paper.

DFCS was performing a wellness check for two children and requested police assistance, the news release says. When they couldn’t reach an adult at the apartment, police sought a search warrant, police said.

That’s when the 15 children came out.

Three hours later, the parents arrived, police said. They have all been charged with felony cruelty to children in the first and second degrees and possession of marijuana. They were booked into the county jail Thursday, online jail records show.

“DFCS staff relocated the children into safe environments,” police officials said in a news release.