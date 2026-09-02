Cobb father charged in boy’s death after police say sick child was left alone

Cobb County police say a father has been charged in the death of his 2-year-old son after the boy was left alone while sick. (Henri Hollis/AJC file)

The 2-year-old had a fever and was refusing to eat, then was left “unattended and unsupervised” for about six hours, a warrant alleges.

The 2-year-old had a fever and was refusing to eat, then was left “unattended and unsupervised” for about six hours, a warrant alleges.

A father is facing second-degree murder and child cruelty charges after Cobb County police say he left his sick 2-year-old child alone for about six hours.

Police announced Lolo Anilus’ arrest Thursday, a week after officers went to the Legacy at West Cobb Apartments in response to reports of an “unresponsive 2-year-old male,” the department said in a statement.

Officers rendered aid to the boy at the apartment complex, located south of Marietta, and he was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said in a news release.

During the investigation, police said they discovered “elements of negligence.”