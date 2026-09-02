2 dead after Amazon truck crashes into work vehicle on Georgia interstate

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after two workers were killed Monday on I-95 in southeast Georgia, officials said. (Courtesy of Georgia State Patrol/FILE)

Two workers picking up traffic control equipment were killed when an Amazon delivery vehicle collided with their truck and sent it toppling over a guardrail on I-95 in southeast Georgia, according to state investigators.

The bodies of James Ray Norris, 34, of Cedartown and Johnny Lee Ingram, 35, of Rome were found in the roadway after the early Monday wreck, which happened in Richmond Hill, about a half-hour outside of Savannah, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Norris and Ingram had been standing outside their Ford F-600 traffic control truck around 6:15 a.m., picking up equipment near mile marker 87, GSP said. A Freightliner box truck, which an Amazon spokesperson confirmed was a delivery service vehicle, was driving northbound on the interstate in the direction of the men’s work truck, officials said.