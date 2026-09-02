2 dead after Amazon truck crashes into work vehicle on Georgia interstate

Two workers picking up traffic control equipment were killed when an Amazon delivery vehicle collided with their truck and sent it toppling over a guardrail on I-95 in southeast Georgia, according to state investigators.
The bodies of James Ray Norris, 34, of Cedartown and Johnny Lee Ingram, 35, of Rome were found in the roadway after the early Monday wreck, which happened in Richmond Hill, about a half-hour outside of Savannah, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Norris and Ingram had been standing outside their Ford F-600 traffic control truck around 6:15 a.m., picking up equipment near mile marker 87, GSP said. A Freightliner box truck, which an Amazon spokesperson confirmed was a delivery service vehicle, was driving northbound on the interstate in the direction of the men’s work truck, officials said.
Authorities said the Amazon truck did not maintain its lane and crossed onto the right shoulder, where it smashed into the Ford.
The Amazon truck pushed the workers’ vehicle across three lanes of traffic, and the force of the collision sent it over a guardrail, GSP said. The Ford work truck landed in a grassy median next to the southbound lanes, and the Amazon truck landed against it.
Officers with commercial vehicle enforcement were working an off-duty detail in the area and saw the moment the two vehicles made contact, GSP said. They checked on the wreck, but the two men had died.
The crash shut down the interstate for hours while GSP investigated. The Amazon box truck’s driver, who has not been identified publicly by authorities, was released from the scene pending further investigation, GSP said.
In a statement, Amazon said it is standing by “to support law enforcement however possible.”
“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.