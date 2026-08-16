wild georgia More Georgia coyote sightings doesn’t mean their population is increasing The wily animals have spread to all of the Peach State’s 159 counties since they first showed up in the 1970s. Coyotes like this one have established a stable, self-regulating population in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Larry Wilson/Atlanta Coyote Project)

By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

My neighborhood Nextdoor app, which covers a wide swath in DeKalb County and surrounding areas, has been lighting up in recent weeks with reports of coyotes spotted in backyards, city streets and even schoolyards. Typical is a homeowner’s video from the other day of a coyote loping down a driveway in DeKalb’s Glendale Courts area. “Just wanted to let everyone know there is a coyote in the neighborhood,” the homeowner wrote at 4 a.m. A resident in Atlanta’s Grant Park area wrote: “Coyote alert. One ran into my front yard chasing my feral cat that I’ve been feeding for years. Then, there were three more coyotes coming down the street and cutting through front yards. Two of them looked extremely hungry and starved. Please be careful.”

A Decatur resident said that some coyotes were showing up just outside her backyard fence and she was concerned because her young grandchildren were coming to visit. With so many reported sightings, it would appear that metro Atlanta’s coyote population is exploding. Understandably, that perception raises folks’ concerns about neighborhood safety and threats to pets. Loading... Indeed, coyotes, which aren’t native to Georgia, have spread to all of the state’s 159 counties since they first showed up in the 1970s from the west and Midwest. They have readily adapted to both wild and urban environments — aided by an abundance of prey, few competitors, and an ability to reproduce and establish themselves in a variety of habitats.

Even so, there’s no proof of a coyote population boom in metro Atlanta, Chris Mowry, a Berry College biologist, said. As head of the Atlanta Coyote Project, he’s been keeping tabs on metro area coyotes for more than 15 years.

What most likely is happening, he said, is that security and doorbell cameras are in widespread use now, allowing people to see coyotes more often — especially at night. People share reports and videos of these sightings online, making it seem like there are more coyotes than before. Actually, researchers say, metro Atlanta’s coyote population appears to be stable, neither increasing nor decreasing: Overall coyote numbers are holding steady as death rates and birth rates naturally balance out. Natural forces, such as disease and limited habitat, help keep their numbers in check. Also, car strikes and territorial conflicts with other coyotes help control numbers. But there will be no getting rid of Atlanta’s coyotes altogether. A University of Georgia study last fall said that repeated human efforts — such as hunting and trapping — to eliminate or at least curb the coyote population have been futile. The wily animals rebound to previous numbers. The small packs of coyotes being seen now are family units consisting of spring-born pups and their parents. In a few more weeks, the pups — now five or six months old — will begin leaving the packs to seek mates and territories of their own. They also will face the same survival problems as their parents. But despite public concern over coyotes, the animals fill a beneficial niche. As top predators, they help keep populations of rodents and other wildlife pests in check. They also keep habitats healthy by removing diseased and dead creatures. “A healthy ecosystem needs top predators like coyotes,” Mowry said.