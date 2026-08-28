Truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel overturns in DeKalb, causes traffic delays

Parts of Browns Mill Road near White Circle are shut down in both directions as authorities address the overturned tanker truck. (Henri Hollis/AJC File)

The tanker truck overturned on Browns Mill Road near White Circle, close to the Rockdale County line.

The tanker truck overturned on Browns Mill Road near White Circle, close to the Rockdale County line.

A truck carrying around 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel overturned Friday morning in DeKalb County, causing traffic delays and possible environmental concerns, officials said.

Parts of Browns Mill Road near White Circle are shut down in both directions as authorities address the overturned tanker truck. The incident began shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb fire department said it’s expected to be an “extended operation” before the road is open again.

“Crews are currently working to address environmental concerns due to runoff entering a storm drain and a nearby large pond,” the spokesperson added.