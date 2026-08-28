Metro Atlanta

Truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel overturns in DeKalb, causes traffic delays

The tanker truck overturned on Browns Mill Road near White Circle, close to the Rockdale County line.
Parts of Browns Mill Road near White Circle are shut down in both directions as authorities address the overturned tanker truck. (Henri Hollis/AJC File)
Parts of Browns Mill Road near White Circle are shut down in both directions as authorities address the overturned tanker truck. (Henri Hollis/AJC File)
By
25 minutes ago

A truck carrying around 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel overturned Friday morning in DeKalb County, causing traffic delays and possible environmental concerns, officials said.

Parts of Browns Mill Road near White Circle are shut down in both directions as authorities address the overturned tanker truck. The incident began shortly after 4 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb fire department said it’s expected to be an “extended operation” before the road is open again.

“Crews are currently working to address environmental concerns due to runoff entering a storm drain and a nearby large pond,” the spokesperson added.

Firefighters and hazmat personnel are assisting at the scene. Authorities said the Environmental Protection Agency, Chemtrac, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Georgia State Patrol and Valero Gas Corp. have all been notified.

The road closure could impact DeKalb students who live near the crash site. Rockdale County authorities have also been notified about traffic impacts along the county line on Browns Mill Road.