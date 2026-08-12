Suspect in custody after shooting at Warner Robbins High School, officials say

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at Warner Robins High School in central Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. (Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph)

The incident happened on campus, and the school is now secure, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on campus, and the school is now secure, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old suspect is in custody after one student was injured during a shooting on campus at Warner Robins High School in Middle Georgia, officials said.

The injured student was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. Earlier reports indicated two students were transported to a hospital, but the sheriff’s office later clarified just one student was injured. Authorities did not release the age of the injured student.

The suspect, a ninth grade student, fled the school after an incident in a boy’s bathroom, said Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton.

“A witness said he saw a verbal altercation that turned physical and then he heard a gunshot,” he said.