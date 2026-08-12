Suspect in custody after shooting at Warner Robbins High School, officials say

A 14-year-old suspect is in custody after one student was injured during a shooting on campus at Warner Robins High School in Middle Georgia, officials said.
The injured student was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. Earlier reports indicated two students were transported to a hospital, but the sheriff’s office later clarified just one student was injured. Authorities did not release the age of the injured student.
The suspect, a ninth grade student, fled the school after an incident in a boy’s bathroom, said Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton.
“A witness said he saw a verbal altercation that turned physical and then he heard a gunshot,” he said.
School security video helped authorities get a description of the suspect, who was apprehended about a half mile from the campus in a neighborhood east of South Davis Drive.
The school locked down under a code red, the Houston County School District said in an earlier statement. At the time of that statement, the district said “a student was shot earlier today at Warner Robins High and we have one reported injury.”
Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting on campus left two injured at Warner Robins High School on August 8, 2026, in Middle Georgia, officials said.
Students are being released in a “controlled dismissal,” with law enforcement still on scene, the district said.
School dismissal normally takes place at 3 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a reporter at the school.
About 2:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office first posted to social media about a shooting at the school, at 401 South Davis Drive in Warner Robins, and advised people to avoid the area.
“There is a significant law enforcement presence due to a shooting on campus,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook.
The city of Warner Robins said roads are closed in the area because of the “active incident,” a post to social media says.
Warner Robins High School is in the Houston County School System and is about 20 miles south of Macon. Students went back to school Aug. 4 for the start of the new academic year. The school has more than 1,600 students, according to its website.
— Staff writer Cassidy Alexander contributed to this report. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.