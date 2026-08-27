I-75/85 North shutdown snarls morning commute

Northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector are shut down Thursday morning. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation)

Parts of the Downtown Connector are closed near downtown and into Midtown.

Parts of the Downtown Connector are closed near downtown and into Midtown.

Morning commuters who rely on I-75/85 to travel north of downtown Atlanta will have a tricky drive Thursday morning.

All northbound lanes of the interstate are shut down past Peachtree Street near Pine Street and Ralph McGill Boulevard and until at least North Avenue. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Downtown Connector closed around 5 a.m.

Traffic impacts are apparent south of Mechanicsville and north into Midtown and Buckhead.

Cameras across the Downtown Connector show no traffic moving through the blocked area, and police cars are stationed with flashing lights.

Southbound lanes remain open.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to officials regarding the lane closures.