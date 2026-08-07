The Steering Column Atlanta’s Hennessy dealers sold for $1.3B. It’s part of a car-buying sea change. Customers might notice little difference the next time they shop or take their car for service. But dealership groups are making moves in a dynamic industry. Hennessy Lexus of Atlanta photographed on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Sean Tucker 4 hours ago Share

Your local car dealership may have just been sold. Atlanta’s Hennessy Automobile Companies recently struck a deal to sell its dealerships to a Houston group that has already acquired two other metro area dealerships. Similar transactions are happening across the country. It means headlines in the business section, but, in the short term, it changes little about buying or owning a car. In the longer term, however, dealership sales are part of a sea change in the automotive industry. Though they may mean little if you’re car shopping today, they could radically change how you buy a car 10 years from now.

Car dealers have long been local businesses deeply embedded in their communities. If you played youth sports in a jersey with a dealership logo, you remember. That’s still true for many dealerships. But an increasing number are owned and operated by larger businesses based far away. Dealerships fall broadly into two buckets. In one are franchised dealerships. The National Automobile Dealers Association estimates that “about 8,000 dealership companies own the 18,000 franchised new-car dealerships across the country. About 4,000 of those companies own only one store, and about 6,000 own only one or two stores.”

Sean Tucker is a Managing Editor for Kelley Blue Book. He’s based in Washington, D.C., where he has covered the auto and energy industries for a quarter-century. (Photo courtesy of Cox Automotive) The remainder, however, can own many. The largest, Lithia Motors, lists 466 dealerships under its control. Some have generic names that hint that they may be part of a large conglomerate, like Subaru of Decatur or Atlantic Coast Honda. Others have kept family names with local ties, like Wade Ford and Curry Honda.

In the other bucket are independent dealerships. The National Independent Automobile Dealers Association claims to have “over 13,000 members throughout the nation” unaffiliated with larger companies. What’s the national trend? There isn’t a single trend dominating dealership changes this year. Groups buy and sell dealerships constantly. Industry publication Automotive News reports that, in 2025, “77 of the top 150 groups held their dealership counts steady, 47 added dealerships, and 26 shrank their footprints.” Some are acquiring certain types of dealerships. Others are finding different ways to grow. Automotive News notes, “While 101 of the 150 groups increased their new retail sales volume in 2025, only 39 of the 101 added stores. Fifty-two of the 101 grew sales while holding their dealership count steady, and 10 others increased sales despite losing locations.” What’s happening in Atlanta? Dealership consolidation is in the news in Atlanta because Hennessy is selling all 10 of its dealerships to retail giant Group 1 Automotive for $1.3 billion.

Group 1, America’s fourth-largest dealership group, follows a specific strategy. Automotive News notes that “the auto retailer has nine markets in the U.S. with five or more stores in the same area.” Most of the acquired dealerships are luxury brands. During an earnings call, Group 1 CEO Daryl Kenningham said the acquisition was partly “about Group 1 repositioning our portfolio around stores that fit our desired success profile: premium brands, high-revenue rooftops, growing markets and clusters.” What does it mean for car owners? If you regularly visit a dealership for service and it changes hands, odds are, you’ll barely notice. A company purchasing a dealership inherits many of its obligations. Most service obligations are funded by automakers, not dealerships. If you purchased, for instance, a 2026 Audi with three years or 30,000 miles of scheduled maintenance included, Audi owes you that service regardless of who owns your local dealership. The employees scheduling your appointments and changing your oil may use different software, but you’re unlikely to notice much difference.

Occasionally, a dealership offers a service promotion such as lifetime free oil changes funded by the dealership. Those benefits can disappear after an ownership change. But they rarely do. The new owners want to protect or improve the dealership’s reputation and tend to honor its agreements. What does it mean for car shoppers? Car shoppers may notice subtle changes. Large dealership groups have advantages, such as the ability to move cars more easily between dealerships in their network. That may give you easier access to a wider selection of vehicles. They may also have different pay plans, which can change how salespeople approach negotiation. More subtly, you may lose a little negotiating power. Much of your leverage comes from your ability to walk away from a deal and work with a different dealer. As consolidation spreads, you could leave one Hyundai dealership and walk into another, only to discover it has the same owner and sales approach.

A quick search of dealership ownership might help you strategize and ensure two different companies are competing for your business. What’s the future of car dealerships? Companies keep buying and selling dealerships, in part, because dealers face a changing business landscape. For most of automotive history, the only way to buy a new vehicle was through a dealership. Increasingly, states are altering their laws to allow automakers to sell cars directly to customers. Newer automakers like Tesla, Rivian, and the upcoming Slate don’t work through traditional franchised dealers. Even large automakers may adopt that model. Volkswagen owns the revived Scout Motors brand but plans to sell its vehicles directly rather than through VW dealers. That has the dealership industry trying new tactics to adapt and could mean a very different car-buying experience in the years ahead.