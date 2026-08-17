Metro Atlanta Officer injured while responding to mental health crisis call, Atlanta police say Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says more mental health resources needed after multiple prior mental health crisis calls to this home address. Atlanta police responded to the scene of a mental crisis call in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood where an officer was shot on Monday, August 17, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft and Ben Hendren 27 minutes ago Share

An Atlanta police officer is expected to recover after he was shot while exchanging gunfire with a man having a mental health crisis in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, according to police. Around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call on the 1400 block of Clark Howard Lane where Michael Gates, 24, was armed and having a mental health crisis, officials said. Gates and police fired shots back and forth, and Officer DeVante Matthews was struck in the arm, officials said. A woman inside the home had an apparent gunshot wound to her leg, police said. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to the news release.

“While the officers were attempting to address the situation, they were firefighting, and during that gunfire, our officer was shot in the arm,” Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference Monday. “He is going to fully recover from those injuries.” Gates was arrested and will be charged with attempting to kill a police officer, Schierbaum said. This is at least the third time Matthews has responded to similar calls at this address, the police chief said. “This is a return location where we’ve been called to multiple times of individuals in a mental health crisis,” Schierbaum said.

At the scene Monday morning, Gates’ sister-in-law Malik White said he may have been off his medication for schizophrenia at the time of the shooting. She said Gates got into an argument with another family member in the house, who called for help.

By the time she and her husband showed up, police had the whole area blocked off, White said. Malik White, a family member of a man accused of shooting a police officer, said he may have been off of his medication and having a mental health crisis on Monday, August 17, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “Nobody would think that something like this would happen,” White said. “You try to surround them with love and everything to let them know that they’re not alone, to make sure that things like this don’t happen, but you never know what’s going on inside their minds.” Gates is a registered gun owner, White said, but has never showed any signs of aggression to the family, who was shocked to hear an officer had been shot. “That’s not like him at all,” she said. “We do want to extend our apologies and hope everything is OK with that officer.”