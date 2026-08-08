Missing Cobb child’s body was in woods for ‘considerable’ time, police say

Messiah Harris was reported missing Friday afternoon and was found dead later that day, police say. (Courtesy of Marietta police)

Messiah Harris was reported missing Friday afternoon and found dead later that day near his apartment, according to Marietta police.

Messiah Harris was reported missing Friday afternoon and found dead later that day near his apartment, according to Marietta police.

A 2-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead in a wooded area near his Marietta apartment complex, police said.

Messiah Harris, who would have turned 3 in a few weeks, was first reported missing around 2 p.m. Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said the person taking care of Messiah told law enforcement he was last seen at the apartment around 1:30 p.m. wearing blue and white striped pajamas.

The apartment is on Ridge Run off Franklin Gateway near Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

By 7:20 p.m. Friday, officials said Messiah was located behind the complex in a wooded area.

“Preliminary indications are that his body had been in the woods for a considerable amount of time,” McPhilamy said.