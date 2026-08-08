Missing Cobb child’s body was in woods for ‘considerable’ time, police say

A 2-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead in a wooded area near his Marietta apartment complex, police said.
Messiah Harris, who would have turned 3 in a few weeks, was first reported missing around 2 p.m. Police spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said the person taking care of Messiah told law enforcement he was last seen at the apartment around 1:30 p.m. wearing blue and white striped pajamas.
The apartment is on Ridge Run off Franklin Gateway near Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
By 7:20 p.m. Friday, officials said Messiah was located behind the complex in a wooded area.
“Preliminary indications are that his body had been in the woods for a considerable amount of time,” McPhilamy said.