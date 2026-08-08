Metro Atlanta

Delta flight returns to Atlanta, passengers evacuated after fumes reported in cockpit

The aircraft took off to Orlando at 7:23 a.m. from Hartsfield-Jackson, according to flightaware.com data.
A Delta flight had to turn around and return to Atlanta on Saturday after fumes were reported in the flight deck, officials say. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
A Delta flight had to turn around and return to Atlanta on Saturday after fumes were reported in the flight deck, officials say. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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2 hours ago

A Delta flight headed to Orlando, Florida, returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after fumes were reported in the cockpit Saturday morning, officials said.

The flight took off at 7:23 a.m. and was diverted soon after and landed in Atlanta again a short time later, at 7:59 a.m., according to flightaware.com data. An airline spokesperson confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 199 customers and six crew members had to evacuate on the taxiway via slides.

First responders met with individuals on the taxiway, and Delta said they were gathering information on any reported injuries as of 10:30 a.m. The spokesperson said customers will be rebooked on another flight to Orlando.

The extent of the fumes or where exactly it originated in the flight deck was not provided.

“Safety is paramount at Delta, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” the spokesperson added.

The Boeing aircraft is set to be evaluated by maintenance workers, authorities said.