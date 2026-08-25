Metro Atlanta Reality TV star denied bond on child molestation charges in Fulton Sidney ‘Starr’ Favors was arrested earlier this month at a hotel in Hapeville. Sidney “Starr” Favors listens during her bond hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. The reality TV star will remain in jail on pending charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and sodomy. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Taylor Croft 10 minutes ago Share

Sidney “Starr” Favors was denied bond in Fulton County court Tuesday morning and will remain in jail on pending charges of aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and sodomy. The reality TV star, known for her roles on “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” “Baddies ATL” and “Atlanta Plastic,” appeared in court for a bond hearing after her arrest at a hotel in Hapeville earlier this month. On Aug. 2, law enforcement went to the hotel and spoke with the minor’s family. Police said Favors engaged in sexual activity with a minor and she has been in custody since then, court records show.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested the arrest warrants from the city of Hapeville under the Georgia Open Records Act but has not yet received them. Defense attorney Anthony Lake said in court Tuesday that Favors cooperated with police after the incident with a 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the court under Georgia law, and said “a tall, Black male approached her and told her that she was cute” in the hotel lobby before going up to her room with her. Lake declined to comment on the case after the hearing. Defense attorney Anthony Lake listens to the prosecution during a bond hearing for Sidney “Starr” Favors at the Fulton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

He told the judge Favors doesn’t have any prior criminal history, isn’t a flight risk and poses no risk to the public, but the judge disagreed.

The prosecutor, Dion Peeples, argued the “heinousness” of the crimes alleged, along with the fact that she lives in Chicago, poses a “significant risk” to her leaving town. Peeples said in court that Favors admitted to having oral sexual contact with the minor. He and Judge Thomas Cox also said they believe her social media presence could be used to intimidate witnesses or the minor in the case. “We do believe that the defendant is at risk of intimidation, as they are a large social media and television presence, likely making it more accessible, or more likely that the victim would be aware of any statements made or attempts to intimidate them,” Peeples said to the judge. Senior assistant district attorney Dion Peeples argued the “heinousness” of the crimes alleged, along with the fact that Sidney “Starr” Favors lives in Chicago, poses a “significant risk” to her leaving town. (Jason Getz/AJC) A victim advocate read aloud a letter from the boy’s mother in court asking the judge to deny bond. The letter said he has faced profound “emotional and psychological harm” from the incident.