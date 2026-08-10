DeKalb teacher dies after rescuing girl from current at Myrtle Beach

A metro Atlanta teacher died in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after diving into the ocean to save a young girl from being pulled under the fast-moving waters.
Derrick Moore, 47, of Loganville is being hailed as a hero for rescuing the girl from a rip current.
The deadly incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after lifeguards had gone off duty for the day, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The agency said a young girl was caught in a current and another swimmer, identified as Moore in a Facebook post by his family, went into the water to help her.
The swimmer was able to get the girl to safety but was himself pulled under. His body washed ashore the next morning, Myrtle Beach police said.
“Derrick’s final act was one of incredible bravery, compassion and selflessness,” his family wrote in the Facebook post.
Moore served as a health and physical education teacher in DeKalb County for over 20 years and was affectionately called “Coach” by his students and athletes, interim Superintendent Norman Sauce said at a board meeting following the man’s death.
In 2024, Moore was selected Teacher of the Year for Jolly Elementary School, Sauce said.
“We are deeply saddened by his passing,” Sauce said. “A beloved educator and valued member of our school district family.”