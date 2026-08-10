DeKalb teacher dies after rescuing girl from current at Myrtle Beach

A metro Atlanta teacher is being hailed as a hero after he drowned Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, after jumping in the ocean to bring a young girl to safety in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times 2025)

A metro Atlanta teacher died in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after diving into the ocean to save a young girl from being pulled under the fast-moving waters.

Derrick Moore, 47, of Loganville is being hailed as a hero for rescuing the girl from a rip current.

The deadly incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday after lifeguards had gone off duty for the day, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The agency said a young girl was caught in a current and another swimmer, identified as Moore in a Facebook post by his family, went into the water to help her.