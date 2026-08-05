Metro Atlanta

5 arrested in fight at high school football game, officials say

6 people, including a juvenile, were charged in the fight at East Coweta High School, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies on duty at the football witnessed the fight break out and quickly intervened, taking five into custody, the Coweta sheriff’s office said.
Deputies on duty at the football witnessed the fight break out and quickly intervened, taking five into custody, the Coweta sheriff’s office said.
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1 hour ago

A fight involving students broke out at a high school football game Friday night, leading to the arrest of five people and the recovery of a stolen gun, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the fight happened around 9:10 p.m. during halftime near the concessions stand at the game, which was between East Coweta and Newnan high schools at East Coweta’s Garland-Shoemake Memorial Stadium. Deputies on duty witnessed the fight break out and quickly intervened, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

A gun was discovered on the ground and handed over to deputies, who determined it was stolen, officials said. They charged 20-year-old Shamarion Reese with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and affray, or fighting in public. The gun was not fired, school district officials said.

Five others — a juvenile, two 18-year-olds and two 17-year-olds — were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct or affray charges, the sheriff’s office said. The juvenile was released at the scene.

Coweta County School System Safety Director Danielle Rosa said in a news release that the school had “a strong presence on hand to monitor and respond immediately when this occurred.”

The school’s principal, Stefanie Easterwood, said she appreciated the quick action, which allowed them “continue with our game without any further interruption.”