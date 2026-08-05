5 arrested in fight at high school football game, officials say

Deputies on duty at the football witnessed the fight break out and quickly intervened, taking five into custody, the Coweta sheriff’s office said.

6 people, including a juvenile, were charged in the fight at East Coweta High School, the sheriff’s office says.

6 people, including a juvenile, were charged in the fight at East Coweta High School, the sheriff’s office says.

A fight involving students broke out at a high school football game Friday night, leading to the arrest of five people and the recovery of a stolen gun, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the fight happened around 9:10 p.m. during halftime near the concessions stand at the game, which was between East Coweta and Newnan high schools at East Coweta’s Garland-Shoemake Memorial Stadium. Deputies on duty witnessed the fight break out and quickly intervened, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

A gun was discovered on the ground and handed over to deputies, who determined it was stolen, officials said. They charged 20-year-old Shamarion Reese with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and affray, or fighting in public. The gun was not fired, school district officials said.