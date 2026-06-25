Metro Atlanta

Walton County man accused of fatally shooting wife, daughter

Ralph Mincey, 57, is charged with two counts of murder in the Wednesday night incident at his home north of Oxford.
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11 minutes ago

A Walton County man was arrested and charged with murder in the Wednesday night shooting deaths of two women, identified in warrants as his wife and daughter.

Ralph Edward Mincey is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Jennifer Mincey, and his daughter, Amanda McBrayer, at a residence north of Oxford, according to warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ralph Mincey is 57, and the shooting took place at a home owned by him and Jennifer Mincey, according to county jail and property records.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of multiple people shot about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release and court records. The sheriff’s office said McBrayer died at the scene. Jennifer Mincey died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to warrants, Ralph Mincey walked to his truck to retrieve a gun “during a domestic dispute” before shooting both women in their heads. Mincey told investigators in a recorded interview that he used a 9 mm pistol, according to the warrant.

The warrant says one person witnessed the shooting.

Ralph Mincey was taken to the Walton County Jail, where he remains in custody, according to online jail records. He faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, warrants show.

The sheriff’s office said it is “saddened by this senseless loss of life.” The investigation is ongoing.