Retired UFC champion arrested after being blocked from Delta flight

Retired UFC champion Dustin Poirier challenged an Atlanta police officer to a fight after he was denied boarding a Delta flight this weekend. (Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

Dustin Poirier’s retirement fight was more than 11 months ago, but the former UFC champion was ready to duke it out with an Atlanta Police Department officer before he was arrested on Sunday.

APD says Poirier was charged with public intoxication after being denied boarding on a Delta flight. He also yelled profanities at the airline staff and threatened to fight an officer, according to a statement from the agency.

Neither Poirier nor his representation responded to requests for comment on Tuesday. Delta didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

According to the APD’s press release, officers responded to a dispute at a Delta gate involving “an intoxicated male passenger who had been denied boarding.”