Metro Atlanta I-285 South in DeKalb shut down after ‘major’ crash during morning commute Wreck happened on the interstate near Glenwood Road exit and involved a tractor trailer and 3 other vehicles, officials say. The Tuesday morning crash has closed parts of I-285 South in DeKalb County. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

By Caroline Silva Updated 26 minutes ago Share

A “major” wreck has parts of I-285 South in DeKalb County shut down during the Tuesday morning commute, authorities are advising. The collision happened near the Glenwood Road exit around 6:30 a.m. and has caused standstill traffic stretching as far north as Covington Highway and just south of I-20, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted off at Glenwood Road and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. The WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center suggests taking Candler Road and Covington Highway as alternate routes. Authorities said there is no estimated time for the interstate to fully reopen as work continues to clear the scene. DeKalb fire department spokesperson Tiffany Pinkston confirmed the wreck involved a tractor trailer and three passenger vehicles. Initial reports as law enforcement headed to the scene indicated a possible entrapment, but Pinkston said all occupants have been located and those involved suffered only minor injuries.

Crews remained at the scene past 8 a.m. bringing a fire from the tractor trailer under control and are awaiting access to extinguish hot spots, Pinkston said.