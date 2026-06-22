Flash flooding and winds could disrupt some North Georgia commutes

Atlanta has a risk of flash floods along with much of North Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro Atlanta faces a severe thunderstorm risk and flash flood risk as the storms head south throughout the early evening.

Metro Atlanta faces a severe thunderstorm risk and flash flood risk as the storms head south throughout the early evening.

Be careful about running out for groceries or getting that mobile order from your favorite restaurant.

A severe thunderstorm risk and 50 to 60 mph winds is expected to trail south Monday night after jeopardizing some North Georgia commutes. The adverse conditions could bring damaging flash floods to Atlanta around 7 p.m. through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Spots in Atlanta could see over an inch of rain while others could see no rain at all, the NWS said. Areas north of Atlanta should expect the most rain, according to NWS meteorologist Ryan Willis.

“The majority of people’s commutes should be OK,” Willis said.