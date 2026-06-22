Flash flooding and winds could disrupt some North Georgia commutes

Be careful about running out for groceries or getting that mobile order from your favorite restaurant.
A severe thunderstorm risk and 50 to 60 mph winds is expected to trail south Monday night after jeopardizing some North Georgia commutes. The adverse conditions could bring damaging flash floods to Atlanta around 7 p.m. through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Spots in Atlanta could see over an inch of rain while others could see no rain at all, the NWS said. Areas north of Atlanta should expect the most rain, according to NWS meteorologist Ryan Willis.
“The majority of people’s commutes should be OK,” Willis said.
The NWS issued a flash flood warning in regions north of the metro area, including Rome and Dalton. Street flooding is a possibility in Atlanta, Willis said. The city has a less severe warning, according to the NWS, as storms are expected to weaken as they head further south.
Dime-sized hail and tornadoes could appear in northwest Georgia, but these are unlikely and concentrated in the northwest part of the state, Willis said.
Atlanta saw some storms last week when the tail end of Tropical Storm Arthur ripped through the city and disrupted World Cup games. The metro area faced several tornado warnings.
If tornadoes hit North Georgia, they are expected to fold into the other damaging winds as they move further south, according to Willis.
The NWS warns of localized flooding Monday, which could pose difficulty for those driving through low-lying areas.
The line of storms is expected to move through Atlanta during the early overnight hours, the NWS said. Wills added that it was important to check how the weather develops before leaving the house.
“Be weather aware and watch any warnings that are issued,” Willis said.