Fiery crash between tractor-trailer, train disrupts SW Atlanta

MARTA service between West End and Oakland City stations was temporarily impacted early Friday and has since resumed.

MARTA service between West End and Oakland City stations was temporarily impacted early Friday and has since resumed.

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a train early Friday temporarily halted MARTA rail service before the morning commute, officials said. The train involved was not operated by the Atlanta transit agency.

The fiery wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. A spokesperson with Atlanta fire said it occurred near Lee and Sparks streets in southwest Atlanta and involved a train.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that had consumed the truck’s cab and trailer, as well as debris along the railroad. Officials said no injured victims were found. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also not located.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about the train involved.