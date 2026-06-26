Metro Atlanta

Fiery crash between tractor-trailer, train disrupts SW Atlanta

MARTA service between West End and Oakland City stations was temporarily impacted early Friday and has since resumed.
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1 hour ago

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a train early Friday temporarily halted MARTA rail service before the morning commute, officials said. The train involved was not operated by the Atlanta transit agency.

The fiery wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. A spokesperson with Atlanta fire said it occurred near Lee and Sparks streets in southwest Atlanta and involved a train.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that had consumed the truck’s cab and trailer, as well as debris along the railroad. Officials said no injured victims were found. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also not located.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about the train involved.

The crash site was between the West End and Oakland City MARTA stations, causing rail service to shut down. Shortly before 6 a.m., normal service resumed.

MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said maintenance workers and engineers had to investigate the pillars and trackways on MARTA property before service returned. She confirmed there was no damage.

Fire crews said the truck was not carrying any hazardous materials. The wreck remains under investigation.