Metro Atlanta Atlanta to pay cyclist nearly $1M settlement for pothole crash Lawsuit: Dangerous conditions on Clifton Terrace were reported to city officials numerous times over nearly a decade. ‘Pothole Posse’ tackling troubled roads in Atlanta neighborhood. (WSB screenshot)

A doctor and experienced cyclist who suffered permanent physical injuries from hitting a pothole while riding on a city street is set to receive a nearly $1 million payout from Atlanta. Francisco Averhoff was biking down Clifton Terrace Northeast in Atlanta alongside his wife in November 2023 when his front tire hit a pothole “throwing him over the handlebars and face first onto the pavement,” according to the lawsuit filed in DeKalb County court.

Averhoff was wearing a helmet but suffered “catastrophic” injuries — including “brain bleeding, facial fractures, spine fractures” — that led to more than $280,000 worth of medical bills after being admitted to Grady Hospital’s intensive care unit, according to a legal notice to the city in 2024. “These were not merely slight depressions or slight elevations in the pavement; rather, they were major roadway defects,” Averhoff’s lawyer wrote. “The hidden element of the defects made them particularly dangerous for a cyclist.” RELATED $10M Amazon fraud trial exposes Atlanta-area conspiracy The Atlanta City Council approved a $999,999 settlement with Averhoff Monday, after city attorneys determined that defending the case would likely exceed that cost. In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Averhoff said he hopes the lawsuit will spur more widespread changes to how the city conducts road maintenance.

“I hope it will also encourage the city to look more proactively at other problematic roadway issues,” he said. “This is particularly important with respect to roads often used by bicyclists and pedestrians.”