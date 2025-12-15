North Atlanta High student arrested after scissors attack, district says

Police responded to North Atlanta High School on Friday after a student was injured in a fight with another student, the school district said. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The student accused in the attack, whose name and age were not released, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and was being held without bond, according to the school district and the arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request. It’s not clear where the student is being held.

A North Atlanta High School student who allegedly stabbed a classmate with scissors Friday has been arrested, the school district said Monday.

“The student responsible for injuring another student during a physical altercation at North Atlanta High School last week has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently in jail without bond,” a school spokesperson said Monday. “The student also faces disciplinary charges in alignment with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain the highest priority at all Atlanta Public Schools.”

The school district said it would not identify the student to avoid violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.

A school officer was called to a “loud commotion on the third floor hall” Friday morning at the Northside Parkway school, the warrant states. That’s where a student had been injured by scissors, the school district previously said.

“School staff responded to secure the area, ensure the safety of all students and provide care to the injured student who is currently being treated at a local hospital,” the statement said.