Where can I find it: Stouffer’s Cream Chipped Beef, True Lemon Energy drink, wedding dress help

A: Ellen, I found Stouffer’s Cream Chipped Beef at Kroger, 1232 S. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, 404-292-6009. The 11-ounce frozen meal sells for $3.99. Each ½ cup serving contains 340 calories and 20 fat grams. Ingredients include skim milk, water, dried beef, chunked and formed, and soybean oil.

Q: Publix used to stock a powdered drink called True Lemon Energy, which came as six packs in a box for about $3.50. I would accept any flavor, but I particularly like the Wild Blackberry Pomegranate. I am being told it is no longer available, and I have checked several Publix. Although one can order it online, the price seems outrageous. If you could help me find this at an affordable price, I would be most grateful. — Barbara Buzzard, Fayetteville

A: I found some boxes of True Lemon Energy Wild Blackberry Pomegranate drink mix at CVS, 5095 Mount Zion Parkway, Stockbridge, 770-507-0576, for $3.69. However, when the clerk rang it up, the price was 92 cents. The clerk didn’t have an explanation for the locostce, but you might be correct that it’s being phased out. If so, you might want to snag all the boxes you can get under a dollar.

Q: My daughter has her great-grandmother’s wedding dress and is wondering if you could recommend a repair resource or a place that might collect such things. Thanks so much. — Carol Besselman, Woodstock

A: Carol, have your daughter contact The Sentimentalist, 1465 Howell Mill Road, suite 400-A, Atlanta, 404-355-7500, if she no longer wants to keep the dress. Owned by the mother-daughter team of Krista McMichen and Gabi Carr, this decade-old bridal shop offers an array of new designer dresses, but it also purchases and sells vintage bridal gowns from the 1920s to the present. Regarding restorations and alterations, The Sentimentalist depends on Colleen Moore, who owns White Orchid Bridal, 624 N. Highland Ave., Northeast, Atlanta, 865-257-2780.

