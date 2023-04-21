The impact of Charles Stanley’s ministry to my family

A mix of joy and sorrow filled the airwaves and social media early Tuesday morning, April 18, as the news of Stanley’s passing came out. As I read through the countless articles and posts on social media, I thought about the impact of one simple man’s obedience to God’s calling and how it shaped the lives and eternity of millions of people around the globe.

By all accounts, Charles F. Stanley was a success story. He grew up in Dry-Fork, Virginia, during the Great Depression and experienced poverty during his childhood and teenage years. His mom, “Becca,” raised him by herself after his father’s passing when Stanley was a baby. From humble beginnings, he built a ministry that expanded to countries all over the world; his messages were translated into over 127 languages. His is indeed a God-sized story.

His sermons often contained stories from childhood and adolescence, when his mother’s simple faith shaped his understanding of God and his word. But it wasn’t until Stanley was 17 that God’s calling became evident, and a visit to his grandfather changed the course of his life.

I do not know how often I heard the story from the pulpit, but it never grew old:

Stanley had felt God’s calling to become a pastor and decided to visit his grandfather, who was a preacher himself. Stanley felt inadequate, and the thought of carrying out the calling to preach the gospel was daunting.

He recalled his granddad’s words that shaped one of his 30 life principles based on scriptures that he lived by and preached for decades:

“Charles, if God tells you to put your head through that brick wall, you run for it. It is his responsibility to open a hole.”

“Obey God and leave all the consequences to him.” This principle, born from this conversation with his grandfather, shaped Stanley’s life and became one of the cornerstones of his life-long commitment to following God’s ways, no matter the cost. That is one of 30 life principles, beautifully weaved amidst biblical accounts in Charles Stanley’s Life Application Bible.

Following the practical teachings based on these biblical principles gave me guidance and courage to start my ministry. Thanks to the truths preached every Sunday from Stanley’s pulpit, my husband and I found the strength to press on through life’s challenging valleys. Through the principles taught by this man of God, we found the guidance to raise our girls.

“Dr. Stanley’s” impact was evident as my husband and I traveled down I-75 in the back of our 20-year-old’s car on Easter morning, as she and her sister took us to visit Passion City, their church. They shared about growing up and their gratitude for the home we built.

During worship, they stood beside us, hands lifted in praise as they sang. As Pastor Louis Giglio delivered the sermon, I looked down to see the same scene from years ago: Notebooks filled with notes, highlighted and well-worn Bibles, and eyes glued to the screen, where a man whose ministry was also highly influenced by Stanley’s teachings delivered a message filled with the uncompromised truth of God’s Word.

Our world has indeed lost one of the modern-day giants of faith. But his influence, like ripples from a pebble thrown in a lake, will undoubtedly live on.

Thank you, dear pastor. Well done.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Website: www.soaringwithHim.com. Her show, God-Sized Stories, is on all Podcast platforms and YouTube. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithhim.com