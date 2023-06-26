X

Sylvester Stallone sells L.A. mansion to Adele, reveals she wanted to keep Rocky statues

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Singer Adele recently purchased the Los Angeles mansion of Sylvester Stallone. The Beverly Park mansion, which sits on more than 3 acres, was originally listed at $110 million in 2021, but Adele bought the estate for $58 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 21,000 square foot, eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom house with a two-story foyer, formal living room, multiple dining areas and various terraces and patios has everything a big star could ant — but Stallone revealed that the singer has one demand before closing the deal.

Stallone’s mansion had two Rocky Balboa statues, one in the memorabilia room and the other at the edge of the swimming pool. Stallone assumed he’d take them with him, but Adele wanted them and even joked that it a “deal breaker.”

“That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,” he recalled her saying in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The “Take It Easy on Me” singer has since gutted the mansion — inside and out — according to TMZ. But one thing isn’t changing: She’s leaving the pool and its Rocky statue intact.

Stallone, meanwhile, is heading east after buying a $35 million compound in Palm Beach.

