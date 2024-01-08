Starbucks will allow reusable cups for drive-thru and mobile orders

“Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order,” says Kobori.

Customers who use a personal cup will receive a ten cent discount on their beverage — and Starbucks reward members will receive 25 bonus stars.

Here’s how to select the reusable cup option

For drive-thru orders, customers tell the barista during the ordering process that they brought their own clean cup — which the barista will collect at the pick-up window “using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety.”

For those ordering in the Starbucks mobile app, there’s a new “personal cup” option under “customization” in the app. Customers simply bring their mug to the barista at the mobile order pick-up area.

Starbucks partner NextGen Consortium praised the move: “As we know, the most sustainable cup is likely the one you already own. Bringing your own cup to stores is a critical step toward reducing single-use packaging waste. Starbucks is a leader in this work, as the first national retailer of scale to offer personal cup ordering in every channel, including mobile order,” said Kate Daly, managing director and head of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners. “The NextGen Consortium is proud to have Starbucks as a founding member of the Consortium to reduce packaging waste and looks forward to supporting Starbucks in their work to advance a waste-free world.”