Rihanna to star as Smurfette in new Smurfs musical movie

Fellow pop music superstars Demi Lovato and Katy Perry previously voiced Smurfette in the film franchise, which was spun off from the wildly popular 1980s animated series.

“Puss in Boots” filmmaker Chris Miller and editor Matt Landon will co-direct the project from a script by “South Park” writer Pam Brady. The comedy-musical adventure is set to hit theaters Valentine’s Day 2025.

Rihanna, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016′s “Anti,” flexed her acting chops in 2012′s “Battleship” and “Ocean’s 8″ in 2018. Her other projects have included the Amazon movie “Guava Island,” Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and the A&E series “Bates Motel.”

Earlier this year, Rihanna received her first Academy Award nomination — in the best song category — for “Lift Me Up” from Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”