TV best bets with Julianne Moore, Roseanne Barr, Joel McHale, Billy Crudup, Anne Hathaway, Milo Ventimiglia

On Sunday, Milo Ventimiglia signs on to star in his first broadcast TV series since “This is Us” called “The Company You Keep” on ABC. This project features Ventimiglia as a con man who is part of a family of grifters. Life and work, however, get a little more complicated when Milo’s character falls for an undercover CIA officer.

Paramount+ brings back the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” Thursday while ABC on Sunday introduces season 21 of “American Idol.”

This covers Monday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 19.

MONDAY

“Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!” 3:01 a.m. Fox Nation — For the first time in 16 years, comedy icon Roseanne Barr returns to the stage for one night only, with no subject off-limits.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC — This week, Zach begins his international journey to find love with a deep-sea dive and ATV adventure on the romantic beaches of the Bahamas.

“Fantasy Island” 8 p.m. Fox — Oliver’s fantasy is to surprise his boyfriend Emilio with the perfect proposal, but when Emilio says no, Oliver finds himself reliving that day over and over again.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — The Butlers and Johnsons come together to support Marty in the aftermath of a major life change.

“Alert” 9 p.m. Fox — Jason and Nikki utilize a twin sister when a missing person case turns into a possible murder investigation.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — Parker grapples with his emotions when a con man from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a Navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Shaun and Lea clash over their parenting styles and worry about what will happen to their relationship when their child is born.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy Central — Guest host this week is Sarah Silverman.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 3:01 a.m. Hulu — Sophie and Val question where they are in their careers and reach out to an old friend. Jesse and Meredith make a tour announcement video.

“Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — No topic is off-limits for the comic as he muses about stoned koalas, his father’s vasectomy confusion and choosing between his hair and his sex drive.

“Perfect Match” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O’Brien, the Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there’s an infiltrator in their midst.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — Gurgs’s tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project.

“The Rookie” 8 p.m. ABC — With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team and Smitty reunite with Jaeger (Christiane Paul) in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — A ruthless enemy holds the Clearing captive, threatening to kill a beloved Survivor if their demands for an unexpected item aren’t met.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. ABC — A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors

WEDNESDAY

“African Queens” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Blending dramatization with documentary, this series traces the rise and reign of Queen Njinga of Angola amid family betrayal and political rivalries.

“Full Swing” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — A brutal storm rocks Chicago. Will encourages Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Darlene continues her search for a new job. Elsewhere, Becky is desperate to spend more time with Beverly Rose.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox (ninth season debut) — More wacky costumes and celebrities to come.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Barbara’s candle accidentally starts a small fire in the teacher’s lounge and a counselor suggests that she might not be handling the aftermath well.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser. Carver’s troubled brother comes to town.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — All hope seems lost when the crew learns an asteroid is hours away from impact.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — An unexpected fan steps behind the mic at Maggie’s radio show, and Walter attempts to convince Rome he is more than capable of being behind the wheel.

THURSDAY

“Poker Face” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — While working at a go-kart complex, Charlie becomes involved in a bitter feud between an aging race car driver and a hot-headed young upstart.

“Star Trek: Picard” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (third season debut) — This is the third and final season.

“Next Level Chef” 8 p.m. Fox (time slot debut) — Heart and soul is at the center of the challenge, as the chefs will be preparing a dish from a country who pride themselves on cooking with love, passion and, of course, heat.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Paige (Mackenna Grace) drags Sheldon to a college party and Missy gets caught in a lie.

“Ghosts” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Sam and Jay help Thorfinn create a perfect first date with Flower.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A recently released convict goes looking for his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola.

“Animal Control” 9:01 p.m. Fox (new series) — Shred encounters a wild weasel in an attic. Frank (Joel McHale) slips his Slim Jim in Shred’s back pocket as they approach a dozen ostriches.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — The CSIs investigate the mysterious death of a competitive eating contestant, and Chavez partners with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes have been coming from.

FRIDAY

“Sharper” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down, as a con artist takes on Manhattan billionaires. Julianne Moore stars.

“Carnival Row” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (second season debut) — The upcoming season will show tensions between humanity and fae ramp up after mysterious killings, with everyone having to choose sides. Orlando Bloom stars.

“Dear Edward” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Edward heads to the city in search of the mystery girl. John visits the crash site. Sam opens up to Lacey. Amanda is haunted by her fight with Brent.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Set in a retro-future world, this series centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars.

“Servant” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — The birthday party from hell ensues when the cult makes its boldest move yet with Leanne.

“Shrinking” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — When Jimmy hits a roadblock with Sean, he doesn’t have Paul to consult for advice. Brian makes an announcement about his relationship.

“Four Samosas” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — When a wanna-be rapper learns his ex is engaged to marry his smarmy rival, he and three other misfit dreamers plan a heist to steal her wedding diamonds and win her back in this feel-good family caper.

“Armageddon Time” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — A coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Anthony Hopkins.

“The 12th Victim” 8 p.m. Showtime (new series) — A four-part docuseries that sheds new light on the infamous 1958 Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate murder case.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — Mayan and George disagree about how to handle a lucrative business opportunity.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank.

“Young Rock” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Hawaii, 1986: The rival promotions come together for a Peter Maivia tribute show, but are soon at odds over how to best celebrate Dwayne’s grandfather.

WEEKEND

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (21st season debut) — The same judges are back.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister race against the clock to save their brother Edison after he’s abducted.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a string of marijuana dispensaries are robbed, Killian discovers a connection that could derail his personal life.

“The Last of Us” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — The network won’t release any advance info on new episodes.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC (fifth season debut) — Magnum and Higgins weigh the risks of pursuing a relationship. Rick juggles being a new father and running La Mariana. Katsumoto tries to figure out his next move.

“Your Honor” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Michael and Elizabeth pursue a lead in Robin’s murder case; the Baxters make arrangements to silence Eugene.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC (new series) — A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. Milo Ventimiglia stars.

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” 11:01 p.m. Sunday HBO (10th season debut) — The Emmy-winning series is back.