TV best bets with Brooke Shields, Mo’Nique, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Renner, Kathryn Hahn

Apple TV+ Wednesday brings back “Schmigadoon!” for a second season, this time with the town members reenacting grittier Broadway musicals from the 1960s and 1970s.

Peacock has a big comedy coming out Friday starring Chlöe Bailey, “Praise This” from Atlanta producer Will Packer, in which Bailey’s character joins an underdog Atlanta praise-team choir in the lead-up to a national competition.

Amazon’s big offering is a new faith-based film Friday, “A Wing and a Prayer” starring Dennis Quaid as a man who has minimal flying experience and is forced to land a turboprop after the pilot dies. The producer is from Atlanta, the screenwriter is from Atlanta and the entire movie was shot in Atlanta.

Paramount+ takes a “Grease” prequel detour with “Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies” on Thursday.

And CBS on Sunday celebrates the Beach Boys and several members of the band will be there including Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston. Acts that will cover Beach Boys songs include Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, John Legend, Hanson, Pentatonix and Weezer.

This covers Monday, April 3, through Sunday, April 9.

MONDAY

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” 12:01 a.m. Hulu ― The two-part documentary is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power.

“Martha Cooks” 12:01 a.m. Roku (second season debut) ― Martha Stewart welcomes viewers to her farm kitchen, where she shares favorite recipes, cooking techniques and how-to instructions.

“American Idol″ 8 p.m. ABC ― More Hollywood week.

“NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game” 9:20 p.m. CBS ― The final two had not been finalized as of this writing.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC (first season finale) — Ben’s final leap of the season takes him closer to home than he ever expected. A second season has been guaranteed.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC ― When a patient comes in with persistent and lingering COVID symptoms, the team discovers she may be dealing with something harder to treat.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy Central ― This week’s host: Roy Wood Jr.

TUESDAY

“Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From a confrontation with a racist teacher to a sexual warning from her grandmother, comedy legend Mo’Nique opens up for her new show shot in Atlanta.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — The 126 race to rescue a woman with an arrow shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares.

“FBI: International” 8 p.m. CBS — When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, the FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American.

“Night Court” 8 p.m. NBC — When Abby lands a meeting with the New York City district attorney (Kurt Fuller) to talk about her ideas for reform, Dan invites himself along to share his expertise in the art of “backroom dealing.”

“Accused” 9:01 p.m. Fox — Jiro’s mother has taken care of his brother Sam ever since the car accident that left Sam with a traumatic brain injury. But when their mother dies, and it appears that Sam is being abused in his new group home, Jiro has to decide which is more important — his brother or his freedom.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC — Keke Palmer, Joel McHale, Will.I.Am and Saweetie join host Jimmy Fallon.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Everyone’s feeling the pressure as Richmond gears up to play West Ham. Ted is reunited with an old friend.

“The Pope: Answers” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — The special focuses on the meeting between Pope Francis, the current head of the Catholic Church, and 10 young people of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) land in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ‘60s and ‘70s musicals.

“The Big Door Prize” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A Morpho-inspired wedding leads to celebration. Father Reuben struggles with the machine’s growing influence.

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from ambitious teen with a viral performance to Grammy-nominated pop star.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Dr. Grace Song launches her pilot program, giving the E.D. a technological facelift.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Louise gets into a feud with Becky after accidentally sending a rude message in the family text thread.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The game is about to change as tribes pack their bags and prepare to meet each other on the same beach.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Gregory is named Educator of the Year. Later, Janine deals with a difficult student, and it’s revealed that Barbara hasn’t completed her teaching requirements.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — A familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 to serve with Kidd on a special task force.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — The situation on board Ark One seems hopeless after crew members are taken hostage.

“Chicago PD” 10 p.m. NBC — A tragic crime leads the team closer to the Beck family and their deadly ideology.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin and Gustavo set a plan in motion.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — The entire Tasker family takes a trip to Mexico for Harry’s annual computer sales family retreat, which Helen learns has been an ongoing cover for his real job as a spy.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Gary feels the weight of his first Father’s Day as a new dad and his first without his own father.

THURSDAY

“Beef” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) ― Two strangers (played by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun) get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) ― This musical series takes place four years before the events of “Grease”; four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC ― When a young woman dies a slow and painful death from an untreated infection, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect she was under the influence of a powerful cult.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The crew finds themselves in the middle of a family dispute and a renovation that’s gone off the rails.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — A bull rider shows up at Grey Sloan with severe injuries, forcing Maggie, Amelia, Owen and Blue to examine their own biases.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A construction tycoon interferes with an SVU investigation into her family.

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview” 10 p.m. ABC — His first interview since his New Year’s snowplow accident.

FRIDAY

“On a Wing and a Prayer″ 12:01 a.m. Amazon —After a small-town pilot mysteriously dies during flight, passenger Doug White (Dennis Quaid) is forced to land the plane to safety and save his entire family on board.

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Natasha (Gemma Chan), a single mom in London, braves the world of artificial companionship, until she rents a partner (Tahar Rahim) she can’t forget.

“Hello Tomorrow!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — You can’t give your customers everything, but you can make them believe that what you’re giving them is all they’ll ever need.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Meet Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

“Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Ticky and Baboo must impersonate Bollywood stars to rescue Granny Chetty from the fallen Commander Veerasamy’s grasp.

“Praise This” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In a new cinematic musical event set in the world of Atlanta’s competitive gospel youth choir praise teams, a young woman (Chlöe Bailey) with dreams of being a musical superstar is forced to join her cousin’s struggling underdog praise team in the lead up to a national competition.

“Transatlantic” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The story of American journalist Varian Fry who travels to Nazi-occupied France to help save artists and writers.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” 8 p.m. NBC — There’s no order in the court when George and Rosie ask a TV judge to resolve their dispute.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — When an armored truck heist ends in bloodshed, the team races to track down priceless jewels before more lives are lost.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 9 p.m. Starz — Davis and the Tejadas discuss how they are going to handle Whitman. Dru sets up a risky deal with a family friend’s help.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — The crews respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo, and multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 9 p.m. Oxygen — When a rising star in Atlanta’s fashion scene is murdered, detectives must determine if the shooting is related to a business deal gone bad or is it a personal vendetta?

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation.

WEEKEND

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Molly Shannon hosts. The Jonas Brothers perform.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 26 is going to start being named.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — Sister Winifred meets a young prostitute and begins a campaign to improve the lives of women like her.

“A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Performers include Andy Grammer, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Jim James and John Legend.

“Lucky Hank” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Amid firing rumors, the professors look to the union to protect their jobs, while Hank tries a different approach; Lily interviews for a job at a prestigious New York prep school.

“Yellowjackets” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The girls experience an unusual hangover. Shauna learns the thrill of peer-to-peer car rentals.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — A wedding between Connor Roy and Willa Ferreyra.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The return of The Freelancer unveils a conspiracy involving a local photographer.

“The Company You Keep” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Charlie becomes Emma’s new CIA asset and is tasked with spying on Daphne while they attend the event together, causing Emma to feel jealous.