TV best bets Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Tupac Shakur, Judy Blume, Keri Russell

On a more rom-com note, Rachael Leigh Cook stars in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” on Netflix, out Friday. She plays an American travel executive who takes a trip to Vietnam after a break up and meets a free-spirited tour guide who changes the way she sees life.

Over on Peacock on Thursday, Betty Gilpin of “GLOW” fame stars in “Mrs. Davis” as a nun battling an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis,” with help from a resistance group and her ex-boyfriend Wiley.

Rachel Weisz anchors an Amazon thriller Friday called “Dead Ringers,” playing both identical twin gynecologists Beverly and Eliot Mantle who open a clinic to protect women, especially expectant mothers. But their methods to treat infertile women are ethically questionable.

Two notable series are also bidding farewell: the gritty FX drama “Snowfall” ends on Wednesday after six seasons and Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Picard” bows out after three seasons on Thursday.

And with Earth Day coming April 22, there are several animal-related series coming out. Netflix has “Chimp Empire” Wednesday featuring a community of chimpanzees in a forest in Uganda. Apple TV+ Friday has “Big Beasts,” filmed in 17 different countries over the course of two years and focused on the largest animals on Earth. Also on Friday, NGC debuts “Secrets of the Elephants,” which attempts to capture the wonder and mystery of elephants’ rich emotional lives.

This covers Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox ― The 118 race to the rescue at emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition.

“American Idol″ 8 p.m. ABC ― Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS ― Calvin and Marty encounter difficulties trying to secure financing for their new business.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC ― Knockout rounds start with Atlanta’s Cait Martin in the mix.

“Fantasy Island” 9:01 p.m. Fox ― A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC ― Dr. Marcus Andrews introduces some of the team to a patient whose optimism and faith seems to cause Dr. Asher Wolke the most skepticism in light of his own relationship with religion.

“That’s My Jam” 10 p.m. NBC ― Jimmy Fallon invites celebrity guests Simu Lie, Chloe, Halle Bailey and Adam Lambert.

“The Daily Show” 11 p.m. Comedy ― Jordan Klepper is the guest host this week.

TUESDAY

“Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Combining music and humor, the actress leads the audience through her mind in a performance that showcases a uniquely captivating form of storytelling.

“How To Get Rich” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series debut) — Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

“Longest Third Date” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — When Matt and Khani meet on a dating app, sparks fly; on impulse, they fly to Costa Rica for their third date and get stuck there as the world shuts down in March 2020; an extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping from him.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a trucker is gunned down after a routine trip from Canada, all signs point the team to a noted criminal on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list.

“7 Little Johnstons” 9 p.m. TLC (13th season debut) — After another failed relationship, Anna is headed to therapy in an effort to better understand herself and the problems she’s been encountering in love.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team jumps into action to protect Forrester when a Russian hitman seeks revenge on him.

“Will Trent” 10 p.m. — Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization.

WEDNESDAY

“Ted Lasso” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A friendly match takes the team to Amsterdam, where one night out unlocks truths for many.

“The Big Door Prize’ 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Beau hunts for who his dead son Kolton’s ex-girlfriend had dated behind Kolton’s back.

“Schmigadoon!” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — After Josh and Melissa realize they need to find a happy ending for everyone, they try to make that happen—with unintended consequences.

“Chimp Empire” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (series debut) — A vast community of chimpanzees thrives in a forest in Uganda, navigating complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Mahershala Ali narrates.

“The Mandalorian” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (third season finale) — A fourth season is coming.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — A war between old tribes risks creating a shift in power. Then, castaways get twisted and caught up in the immunity challenge.

“Pretty Stoned” 8 p.m. MTV — Set in Atlanta, the comedy follows two dueling co-workers: one a total stoner with no commitment to her job and the other a type-A high-achiever focused on her career.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — With Erica at a crossroads about her future, she draws inspiration from Baby Boom and crafts a plan to “have it all.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC (second season finale) — Abbott Elementary takes a field trip to the Franklin Institute. Gregory is eager to spend time with a reluctant Janine who is avoiding him.

“The Ark” 10 p.m. Syfy — Ark One tries to broker peace with its adversary but doesn’t realize it could cost everything.

“Single Drunk Female” 10 p.m. Freeform — Sam questions if she can move on at work from her old self, while also trying to navigate a relationship with a normie.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX (series finale) — The Snowfall saga comes to an end.

“True Lies” 10 p.m. CBS — Omega Sector has a new mission to manipulate the girlfriend of a hedge fund CEO in an attempt to collect sensitive data about the company to determine if they have been responsible for major catastrophes and loss of human life.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — Katherine and Greta celebrate their wedding in spite of several setbacks. Regina faces tough competition, while Maggie and Gary navigate parenting decisions.

THURSDAY

“Quasi” 3:01 a.m. Hulu ― Follow a hapless hunchback who yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France.

“The Diplomat” 3:01 a.m. Netflix ― Amid an international crisis, a career diplomat (Keri Russell) juggles her new high-profile job as ambassador to the UK and her turbulent marriage to a political star.

“Funny or Die’s High Science” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) ― Matt Klinman, and Zack Poitras, featuring Paul Bettany as the voice of a futuristic, talking bong “Dr. Oh” who will take Matt and Zack on psychedelic trips of scientific discovery to blow their minds with real facts from the cutting edge of human knowledge.

“Fired on Mars” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) ― An existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Pete Davidson is one of the voices.

“Mrs. Davis” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) ― “Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful algorithm. Simone is the nun (Betty Gilpin) devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

“Star Trek: Picard” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (series finale) ― Tuvok (Tim Russ) returns.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — A shoddily assembled structure poses a dangerous challenge for our heroes leaving Ben with a difficult choice to make.

“Animal Control” 9 p.m. Fox — The team welcomes back Patel even though he is still on suspension.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Amelia takes her personal problems out on her work colleagues, and the threats against Bailey come to a terrifying head.

“Top Chef” 9 p.m. Bravo — The chefs learn Gaggan Anand is the guest judge; they must create a dish inspired by an emoji and are tasked with creating a plate with a message that’s visually stunning and can be eaten without utensils.

WEEKEND

“Judy Blume Forever” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Documents the life and legacy of trailblazing author Judy Blume. Known for her radical honesty, Judy Blume’s books revolutionized the way millions of readers understood themselves, their adolescence, and their sexuality.

“Ghosted” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Meeting that special someone can be a real adventure. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star.

“Dead Ringers 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Rachel Weisz plays the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes - including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics - in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

“Extrapolations” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (season finale) — Nicholas Bilton (Kit Harington) is on trial for crimes against the planet, but will the new Alpha CEO (Diane Lane) save him—and the world?

‘Big Beasts” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — A clue to Owen’s past provides a lead. Jake and Jules start piecing together how much trouble the Michaels family is in.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — The fourth episode of the season and Amazon has not released any info.

“Life Upside Down” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — An art dealer (Bob Odenkirk) navigates a personal and professional crisis in this globe-spanning romantic drama from acclaimed director Cecilia Miniucchi.

“Indian Matchmaking” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) —Drawing from decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods, Mumbai’s premier matchmaker Sima Taparia is back to help single people find their perfect matches.

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) accepts an assignment to go under cover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Starz — Tariq demands answers after a startling revelation shakes up his personal and business relationships; tragedy brings the Tejadas to the brink of war as they work with the Castillos to enact revenge.

“S.W.A.T.” 8 p.m. CBS — The team races to uncover the identities of kidnappers holding a prison guard’s family hostage before it’s too late.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — The station 42 crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat, and the third rock crew tries to protect one of their own from a dangerous overdose.

“The Real Murders of Atlanta” 9 p.m. Oxygen — The teenage nephew of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is assassinated with a hail of bullets, wreaking havoc within his powerful family and the city of Atlanta. Was the killing motivated by a personal grudge or something deeper?

“Secrets of the Elephants” 9 p.m. NGC (new series) — We travel the globe to meet different families of elephants, each with their own set of remarkable cultural behavior.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny and Baez investigate a case of grand larceny tied to feuding crime families when the gifts are stolen during a mob wedding.

“Dear Mama” 10 p.m. FX (new series) —Tupac Shakur navigates school, poverty and family, while dreaming of using poetry and music to spread the message of his mother, noted Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.

WEEKEND

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 20 perform.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB — One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Aunt Vi enlists the help of McCall and the team when she realizes her masseuse is a victim of domestic abuse.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — After an assistant district attorney is found dead following a court appearance, Haywood and Suarez face enormous pressure to solve the case.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — An armed hit team lays siege on Robin’s Nest. TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — After being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose.

“Yellowjackets” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis.

“Amityville: An Origin Story” 10 p.m. MGM+ (new series) — The story behind the world’s most infamous haunted house tale: the Amityville murders.

“The Blacklist” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The Task Force races against the clock to recover a valuable asset stolen from the US government.

“Barry” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — What’s wrong with you?