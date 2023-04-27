X

Radio briefs: Cadillac Jack moves to mornings; Art Terrell’s new job

Cadillac Jack moved to mornings this week on 92.5/The Bear, the country station heard on the southside of metro Atlanta.

His wife Donna has joined him as co-host.

Caddy, whose real name is William Choate, had been hosting afternoons at the Bear the past couple of years after a long run at what was Kicks 101.5 and now is New Country 101.5.

“Cadillac has been a great talent,” said Chris Murray, who runs the Bear and previously worked as market manager at Cumulus, which owns Cadillac Jack’s former employer at 101.5. “He’s used to doing mornings. He’s more comfortable there.”

Robbie Ashley, part of the previous morning show, is now on afternoons. Cal Cross, the other morning host, is moving to weekends. “Cal didn’t want to be full time anymore,” Murray said. “He wanted to go part time.”

Cadillac Jack sued his former employer Cumulus for discrimination in 2020 over his sexual orientation. (He is bi-sexual.) A federal court this past December granted a consent motion for judgement filed by Cumulus that effectively dismissed Cadillac Jack’s claims brought against the company.

***

Art Terrell, afternoon drive host at Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1, has been given program director duties.

“Things are going fantastic,” said Terrell, who spent most of his career in the hip-hop and R&B world at V-103, Hot and Kiss 104.1. “I’m still trying to get out there and letting people know we’re here. It’s been a nice and much needed change.”

He takes over programming duties from Rene Miller, who left the station a year ago.

“Art Terrell is extremely talented, hard working and understands the format and demographic of the smooth jazz listener,” said Greg Davis Jr., vice president of Davis Broadcasting and the station’s general manager. “His ability to connect with the community and his passion to produce excellent programming is why I have no doubt that he will excel in this new role.”

He will be inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame this fall.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between.

