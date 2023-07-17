INTERVIEW: Georgia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson torn by divisive Brayden

Through three episodes of the 20th season of “The Bachelorette,” one man vying for Georgian Charity Lawson’s heart also happens to be stealing the show: Brayden Bowers.

The 24-year-old California travel nurse with big earrings and a fun-loving personality has created tension in the house with the other dudes with his constant flow of emotional braggadocio and self-doubt. But Lawson has kept him around into the fourth episode July 17 with 10 out of 25 guys remaining.

Lawson, a 27-year-old child therapist from Columbus and Auburn University graduate, came to Atlanta last Friday to promote the show at the Nobu Hotel at Phipps Plaza. Having come from WSB-TV and Revolt TV, she was dressed in a striking yellow dress and made up as if she were ready to go on yet another date for the show. But she was just talking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The hairstylist and makeup artists at “The Bachelorette” did help her, she noted. “I learned shortcuts and ways to get ready quicker,” she said.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

Why she joined “The Bachelor”: “My best friend actually nominated me. I didn’t even know she was doing it. It came as a surprise. I remember getting the call and figuring out if it was something I needed to do. But it came at the perfect time. Sought after it. Went after it. I had been single for about a year and a half. I was still dating around. Having (”The Bachelor”) Zack’s experience was great. I learned a lot from him. He’s a good guy. I have a lot of respect for him despite the outcome. That doesn’t change my opinion of him as a person.” [She was in the final four.]

Why she opted to be “The Bachelorette”: “I felt I was granted a second time at finding love having seen that this process does work. It works for people who take it seriously.”

Cutting the first 15 guys was easy: After the first day, she said 8 to 10 were in the possible zone to be her husband.

What’s up with Brayden? “For me, I started to get a little insight into his readiness after the second episode and barbecue and all the chaos I didn’t know was happening in the house. Watching that was disheartening because our experiences and conversations are all I could base our relationship off of unless one of the other guys tells me.”

On the show, two other guys told her Brayden was being problematic. Is that a good thing or a bad thing on them? “It’s a mix. I encourage them to use their time with me carefully. I want to get to know them. Only bring something up if you think it’s a severe problem.” (One of those whistleblower guys Adrian Hassan was cut week three because she dubbed their relationship progression “stagnant.”)

On the longest kiss in “Bachelorette” history created by producers in which she kissed Graziadei for four minutes and 26 seconds: “It was a moment for me and Joey. That was not great to have to do in front of the other guys but it’s TV.”

Kissing four guys on the first night: “I got the hang of it pretty quick.”

Favorite group date to date: “The Barbie group date. That was so much fun. I also got to attend the ‘Barbie’ premiere. Everyone has to go and watch it!”

Her thoughts on California integrative medical specialist Dotun Olubeko: “I like his sincerity. Every time we’re having a conversation, the way he speaks, he speaks with such conviction. I don’t have to question his intentions.”

On Minnesota data scientist John Buresh : I adore John. He’s full of energy. When we’re together, we have fun. It’s light. But he also has a very sweet side and can go deep. He’s well rounded.”

On Hawaiian tennis pro Joey Graziadei: “When I’m with Joey, he’s captivating. It’s hard not to look at him. Our conversations, he is so sweet, a sweet soul, comes from a great place.”

On Ohio medical scientist Xavier Bonner: “Great chemistry. He has this draw to him. There’s a sweet side but also a shy side and a serious side. He has a lot of layers.”

On Texas software salesman Aaron Bryant: “I find Aaron to be a very trustworthy person. He has always led with his intentions. He’s very direct.” [He also has major beef with Brayden.]

Tracking the dudes: “I like to journal. Whether I journal for five or 30 minutes. I made sure I tracked my entire process. There is so much going on and so many moving parts. I needed to make sense of my own thoughts.”

Willing to move: “Nobody is coming to Columbus. I’m willing to move wherever. We have a lot of people from California. I liked the West Coast a lot.”

On what she has learned about herself being on the show: “I learned a lot about myself to never question my intuition. Sometimes I’m more gracious to people than I should be. I learned to advocate for myself and not consider it selfish.”

IF YOU WATCH

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC and on Hulu