Dave Chappelle coming to State Farm Arena on Halloween

Dave Chappelle is going to provide laughs on Halloween at State Farm Arena.

This will be his first live show in Atlanta in nearly two years. In November 2021, he screened a documentary and performed some jokes at State Farm Arena.

Tickets for this current show go on sale the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster. Pre-show tickets are currently on sale now starting at $375 before fees. It’s unclear how much the cheapest seats will be just yet.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed during the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You will be able to maintain possession of your phone.

In the 2010s, he was more apt to do multiple shows in smaller venues like the Tabernacle. He also did a few prep shows at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross in 2020 in preparation for a hosting gig with “Saturday Night Live.”

He recently celebrated his 50th birthday with multiple shows at Madison Square Garden.