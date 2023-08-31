Dave Chappelle coming to State Farm Arena on Halloween

This will be his first live show in Atlanta in two years and tickets go on sale Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
12 minutes ago
X

Dave Chappelle is going to provide laughs on Halloween at State Farm Arena.

This will be his first live show in Atlanta in nearly two years. In November 2021, he screened a documentary and performed some jokes at State Farm Arena.

Tickets for this current show go on sale the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster. Pre-show tickets are currently on sale now starting at $375 before fees. It’s unclear how much the cheapest seats will be just yet.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed during the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You will be able to maintain possession of your phone.

In the 2010s, he was more apt to do multiple shows in smaller venues like the Tabernacle. He also did a few prep shows at Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross in 2020 in preparation for a hosting gig with “Saturday Night Live.”

He recently celebrated his 50th birthday with multiple shows at Madison Square Garden.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air 3h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
On the other side of Idalia, dry air and lower temps
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump indictments roil Republicans in Georgia’s Senate
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed
1h ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Did the Atlanta Drum Academy make the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals?
41m ago
Peachtree TV takes over the CW affiliation Sept. 2
17h ago
Atlanta artist’s paintings anchor ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ film
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
18h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top