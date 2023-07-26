Colin Jost and Michael Che of ‘SNL’ fame coming to Fox Theatre Sept. 16

Long-time “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update duo Colin Jost and Michael Che are hitting the road as a team, including a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta Sept. 16.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 26, at foxtheatre.org. (The pre-sale code is LEGEND.) General admission tickets go on sale Friday. Ticket prices have not been revealed yet.

Jost is the longest-running Weekend Update host in the show’s history, having begun more than a decade ago. Che joined Jost in 2014. On the show, they typically needle each other incessantly, often playing on racial stereotypes.

It’s unclear whether Jost and Che will be back at the anchor desk at 30 Rock in late September when the 49th season of “SNL” is scheduled to begin. The writers strike that began in early May cut the 48th season short and is now in its third month. Actors joined the writers on strike two weeks ago and the opposing sides seem far apart. Many actors and writers think the strike could drag on well into the fall.

Jost and Che follow other sidelined TV hosts on the road. Seth Meyers, host of his own late-night NBC talk show and a former Weekend Update host himself, appeared last month at Atlanta Symphony Hall. HBO’s John Oliver is doing stand up at the Fox Theatre Aug. 6 with tickets ranging from $69 to $99.