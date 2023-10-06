Briefs: ‘Community’ movie update, Georgia ‘Idol’ alum Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Creator of the cultish sitcom “Community” Dan Harmon had been planning a reunion movie on Peacock to be shot in Atlanta, but the writers and actors strikes have scrambled schedules and placed the project in doubt.

“By the time we can re-coordinate, what are the odds that everyone’s schedule is going to once again align?” Harmon told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

Harmon has gotten commitments from the entire cast to return including Joel McHale and former Stone Mountain resident Donald Glover with the notable exception of the notoriously irascible Chevy Chase, who recently slammed the cast and creator on the Marc Maron podcast.

The quirky comedy ran from 2009 to 2015 and is currently available on Netflix.

While the writers are no longer on strike, producers are now trying to get a deal with the actors, enabling scripted TV and film to get back in action soon. But once the wheels start rolling again, it’s going to be an insane battle for studio space and talent.

***

Credit: Mitch Haaseth Credit: Mitch Haaseth

Five years ago, Dallas, Georgia, resident and country singer Caleb Lee Hutchinson came in second on “American Idol” to singer-songwriter Maddie Poppe. They ended up dating for several years as well.

But now Hutchinson, who moved to Nashville post-”Idol,” is single and ready to release his first ever full-length album “Southern Galactic” on Oct. 27 following several EPs. It’s a fully independent release.

He is also performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 21, for $20 a ticket.

Hutchinson has managed to make a living as a full-time musician in Nashville since “Idol” ended but he hasn’t hit it big yet. “I’m still broke now,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution candidly. “I’ve done half my sentence in a ten-year town. That’s what they call it.”

He tours a lot to pay the bills and given his gift for gab has been invited to emcee at various country music festivals.

“I’m very good at not knowing when to shut up,” Hutchinson said. “I found a field where that’s helpful!”

He was just 19 when he first got to Nashville and is only now feeling his way into becoming his own artist. “I had to become an adult,” he said. “Do my own laundry. Be a chef. I can throw down in the kitchen. I can do a good cast iron steak in my skillet.”

Hutchinson said now at age 24, he has enough creative juice to create an album full of songs for the first time. “The record itself is kind of a broad soundscape,” he said. “It’s been challenging in a good way to play these songs live. It’s pushing me as a guitar player and performer.”

Last week, he released two songs. The first was “Silverado” about a Chevy Silverado, his first vehicle. “It’s the most ‘bro country’ title and theme I’ve done,” he said, “with the least bro country production.”

The other is more of an old-fashioned barnburner called “Good at Being Bad” which he describes as a break-up song.

He had nothing but nice things to say about his ex girlfriend Poppe: “She’s a great human being and great artist. I’m grateful for our time together and happy to see her doing her thing.”

And given how public that relationship was, he vows that in the future, “if I get into something, it’s probably going to be the wedding before I talk about it publicly.”

IF YOU GO

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. $20. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. eddiesattic.com