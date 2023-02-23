ATL Comic Convention features stars from ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Walking Dead’

ATL Comic Convention, a new fandom gathering this weekend, will feature a broad array of actors from shows ranging from “Cobra Kai” to “Lord of the Rings” to “M*A*S*H.”
It will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center from Feb. 24 to 26. One-day and weekend passes are available at growtix.com.
Here is a partial list of celebrities scheduled to appear for photos, meet-and-greets and panel discussions:
- Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, all from the original “Karate Kid” films and current Netflix show “Cobra Kai.”
- Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Elijah Wood from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
- Alanna Masterson, Lauren Cohan, Seth Gillam, Chandler Riggs, Josh Hamilton, Cooper Andrews, Tom Payne, Ross Marquand from “The Walking Dead”
- Corey Feldman from “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me”
- Shameik Moore from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- Billy Zane from Amazon’s “The Boys”
- Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues”
- Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr from “M*A*S*H”
- Giancarlo Esposito from “The Get Down,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian” and “Harley”
- Daphne Zuniga from “Melrose Place” and “Spaceballs”
- Kristy Swanson from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
- William Katt from “The Greatest American Hero”
- Pauly Shore from “Encino Man” and “Bio-Dome”
- Butch Patrick from “The Munsters”
