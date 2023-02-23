X
ATL Comic Convention features stars from ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Walking Dead’

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

ATL Comic Convention, a new fandom gathering this weekend, will feature a broad array of actors from shows ranging from “Cobra Kai” to “Lord of the Rings” to “M*A*S*H.”

It will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center from Feb. 24 to 26. One-day and weekend passes are available at growtix.com.

Here is a partial list of celebrities scheduled to appear for photos, meet-and-greets and panel discussions:

  • Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, all from the original “Karate Kid” films and current Netflix show “Cobra Kai.”
  • Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Elijah Wood from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
  • Alanna Masterson, Lauren Cohan, Seth Gillam, Chandler Riggs, Josh Hamilton, Cooper Andrews, Tom Payne, Ross Marquand from “The Walking Dead”
  • Corey Feldman from “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me”
  • Shameik Moore from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
  • Billy Zane from Amazon’s “The Boys”
  • Steve Burns from “Blue’s Clues”
  • Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr from “M*A*S*H”
  • Giancarlo Esposito from “The Get Down,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian” and “Harley”
  • Daphne Zuniga from “Melrose Place” and “Spaceballs”
  • Kristy Swanson from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
  • William Katt from “The Greatest American Hero”
  • Pauly Shore from “Encino Man” and “Bio-Dome”
  • Butch Patrick from “The Munsters”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

