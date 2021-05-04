5 ways you can add color to your home that don’t involve paint

Exchange plain textiles for vibrant ones

What’s easier than purchasing a new throw blanket or pillow for the couch? Interior decorator Pattie Kelly of Inspired Home Interiors told Realtor.com that you can “add an energizing pattern or floral that highlights a different color than before.” Once you pick your new textiles, take some tips from Driven by Decor on how to arrange them.

Buy a colorful area rug

Once you’ve swapped out your pillows you can easily give the floor a new look. Area rugs are a simple and mess-free way to brighten your carpeted or hardwood floors.

“If you can match the color of the rug to any other decor accessory in the room, go for it,” expert-curated visual product search engine VisualHunt said. “Try to also complement the rug with the colors on the wall.”

Explore Get your hands dirty with these 5 DIY projects this weekend

Use peel-and-stick wallpaper with bold hues

You may be familiar with peel-and-stick backsplash, but the wallpaper version can work wonders for your walls, too. Elle Decor says “removable wallpaper can transform your home in unique and vibrant ways, and once you’re ready to switch things up, they peel off as easily as they stick on.” The website has dozens of examples to choose from.

Change your lighting

Who says adding color to your home has to involve new hues? A drab room could be given a facelift with the right lighting.

“Changing the light fixture itself can add a dramatic new color into your space, and truly change the entire look of your home,” Samantha Bird, designer of Shiloh Home told Realtor.com.