Near-death experiences validate God’s character in Scriptures

In his 2015 book, “Imagine Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Promises, and the Exhilarating Future That Awaits You,” Burke analyzed over 100 fascinating stories of near-death experiences in light of what scriptures tell us about heaven. The book hit the New York bestselling list with over 1 million copies sold.

Burke’s curiosity about NDEs started when his father was dying from cancer. He found a book about the subject in his father’s room that sparked his curiosity and propelled the journey that led him to believe in God and become a Christian.

Burke’s investigative journey led him worldwide for the past three decades as he studied the commonalities of over 1,000 NDEs. Like millions of others across every continent, these people tell incredibly similar stories that science cannot fully explain.

The stories include people of all ethnicities, faiths and professions who were clinically dead and were revived. The accounts are fascinating and incredibly similar in several aspects. Among the commonalities, the overwhelming sense of the reality of God’s presence, his love and indescribable light stand out as present in every account.

Mario, from Africa, one of the nearly 70 NDE survivors interviewed for Burke’s new book, describes his experience:

“I lived the experience of my travel in this indescribable and wonderful LIGHT, where I have been enveloped with much love and peace, finding myself in a place where so much joy could be breathed, facing huge and wonderful flowers with intoxicating perfumes (…).”

Unconditional love. Compassion. Forgiveness. Justice. Indescribable beauty.

These emotions, repeatedly experienced by the subjects of Burke’s investigation, align beautifully with the portrait of God in the Bible. As King David wrote in Psalm 86:

“But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness.”

Or the apostle John, when writing about the price of our redemption:

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16

Indeed, Jehovah God is known throughout the Bible as a God of justice but also of infinite love, boundless grace and compassion. Burke’s goal with his new book is to show that the experience of NDE survivors confirms scriptures’ portrait of God’s character and unconditional love.

“I left my career in engineering to become a pastor largely because I wanted to help people discover the things I’m sharing in this book,” says Burke. “I believe God is giving our global village evidence not only of his reality but also of the relentless and unconditional love he has for every single person on the planet.”

When you think about God, how do you imagine him? Your answer to this question matters because it greatly impacts your faith and sense of purpose.

Imagine the God of heaven encourages us to reassess our perceptions of God, prompting reflection on whether we see him as a distant myth, an angry judge, or a loving presence. These stories highlight the profound and unconditional love and indescribable glory that surpasses human understanding and serve as a powerful testament to a God whose love and compassion exceed the limits of our imagination.

To watch Patricia’s interview with John Burke, search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on YouTube or podcast platforms. You can find “Imagine the God of Heaven” anywhere books are sold.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.