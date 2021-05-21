Nationally known lecturer to discuss upcoming release of 1950 census

Thomas MacEntee, a well-known lecturer on genealogy, will discuss the 1950 census in a June 5 virtual event.
The Georgia Genealogical Society has organized the Zoom meeting, which begins at 10:15 a. m. with check-in. Then, Kayla Barrett will discuss “What’s New in Georgia Archives Online Research.” MacEntee will speak at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Breakout Room Panels on a variety of subjects, including the census, an explanation of what can be found at the Georgia Archives and what the Georgia Genealogical Society offers. To attend this free event, you must register at gagensociety.org to get the Zoom invitation. MacEntee offers genealogy helpful hints, national news and other tidbits via his free email newsletter. It’s well worth getting, so go to genealogybargains.com to sign up for the newsletter. He also offers genealogy cheat sheets on a variety of subjects.
The 1950 census will be released for public viewing by the National Archives in April 2022. The law requires that the census be closed for 72 years. The census information most likely will be available on several websites. It will be the first census that I was recorded in, so I am looking forward to seeing myself and my parents. For more on the official plans from the National Archives, go to www.archives.gov, then search for various press releases on the 1950 census.
D-Day Topic of Lunch and Learn talk
Bill Clements will speak June 11 at noon at the Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn virtual lecture. He will recount his visits to Normandy, France, to retrace his father’s footsteps on D-Day and afterward. The lecture is free. Check GeorgiaArchives.org for details on how to attend via a Microsoft Teams link. For more information, call 678-364-3710. Many Georgia Archives past programs are on the organization’s website or its YouTube channel.
British parish register records
A good free site to find information from British parish registers is www.freereg.org.uk. You can search for christenings, marriages and burials. Check it out. Many British records can be found at Ancestry.com and FindMyPast.com, but always check them all.
