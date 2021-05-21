Nationally known lecturer to discuss upcoming release of 1950 census

The Georgia Genealogical Society has organized the Zoom meeting, which begins at 10:15 a. m. with check-in. Then, Kayla Barrett will discuss “What’s New in Georgia Archives Online Research.” MacEntee will speak at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Breakout Room Panels on a variety of subjects, including the census, an explanation of what can be found at the Georgia Archives and what the Georgia Genealogical Society offers. To attend this free event, you must register at gagensociety.org to get the Zoom invitation. MacEntee offers genealogy helpful hints, national news and other tidbits via his free email newsletter. It’s well worth getting, so go to genealogybargains.com to sign up for the newsletter. He also offers genealogy cheat sheets on a variety of subjects.

The 1950 census will be released for public viewing by the National Archives in April 2022. The law requires that the census be closed for 72 years. The census information most likely will be available on several websites. It will be the first census that I was recorded in, so I am looking forward to seeing myself and my parents. For more on the official plans from the National Archives, go to www.archives.gov, then search for various press releases on the 1950 census.