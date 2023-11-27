Merriam-Webster’s 2023 word of the year is ‘authentic’

Miriam-Webster has announced its word of the year for 2023: Authentic. The dictionary defines the word as “not false or imitation, real, actual.”

Each year, the dictionary selects a “word of the year,” relying on search data and an examination of words’ appearances across the media. This year’s word seems to be connected with general concern over AI-generated content, social media filters and, of course, our contentious political landscape.

“We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity,” said Peter Sokolowski, Miriam-Webster’s editor at large, told The Associated Press. “What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.”