Merriam-Webster’s 2023 word of the year is ‘authentic’

Miriam-Webster has announced its word of the year for 2023: Authentic. The dictionary defines the word as “not false or imitation, real, actual.”
Each year, the dictionary selects a “word of the year,” relying on search data and an examination of words’ appearances across the media. This year’s word seems to be connected with general concern over AI-generated content, social media filters and, of course, our contentious political landscape.
“We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity,” said Peter Sokolowski, Miriam-Webster’s editor at large, told The Associated Press. “What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more.”
According to Sokolowski, “authenticity” saw a surge in lookups on Merriam-Webster’s website throughout 2023, pointing to a heightened awareness of its significance in our lives.
“Can we trust whether a student wrote this paper? Can we trust whether a politician made this statement? We don’t always trust what we see anymore,” Sokolowski noted.
This year’s pick reflects a growing desire for realness and substance amidst a sea of curated online personas and carefully crafted social media narratives. People yearn for authenticity, seeking experiences and interactions that resonate with their true selves.
While “authentic” took the top spot this year, several other words also saw big spikes in searches, according to the Associated Press, including:
- Rizz: It’s slang for “romantic appeal or charm” and seemingly short for charisma. Merriam-Webster added the word to its online dictionary in September and it’s been among the top lookups since, Sokolowski said.
- Kibbutz: There was a massive spike in lookups for “a communal farm or settlement in Israel” after Hamas militants attacked several near the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.
- Implode: The June 18 implosion of the Titan submersible on a commercial expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage sent lookups soaring for this word, meaning “to burst inward.”
- Coronation: Britain’s King Charles III had one on May 6, sending lookups for the word soaring 15,681% over the year before, Sokolowski said. Merriam-Webster defines it as “the act or occasion of crowning.”
About the Author