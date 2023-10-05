McDonald’s to bring back McRib in November

Like Cher or the Rolling Stones, the McRib sandwich seems to have a farewell tour every year or two.

After giving the barbecue sandwich a grand goodbye just last year, McDonald’s announced Wednesday it’s bringing back the fan favorite this November.

“While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,” the company said in a statement to MarketWatch.

The sandwich — a seasoned, boneless pork patty in sticky sauce, with dill pickle slices and onions — was first introduced in 1981.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski likened the sandwich’s return to that of a pro athlete.

“The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he told MarketWatch. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”

Although many fans were down for the return, not everyone was excited.

“NEED IN ATLANTA LOL,” @mike_forsythe posted in the comments section.

“Okay so what about my grilled chicken snack wraps?” @prettyy_redd wanted to know.