LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Godelot

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”