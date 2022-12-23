LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Godelot

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Godelot is looking for his forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Godelot is four years old, weighs 73 pounds and is ready to be adopted.
“Godelot (with an emphasis on Go) is an energetic happy-go-lucky boy,” the canine’s adoption listing said. “He’s got a lot of enthusiasm and seems to understand the sit command and no. He enjoys treats and takes them gently. He loves exploring, rolling around in the grass and getting attention. He loves treats — useful in teaching him some more commands.”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
About the Author