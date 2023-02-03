LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Abel

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Abel is looking for his forever home
Abel is 66 pounds of love, and he’s looking for his forever home.
“If you are looking for a low-key snuggler, then look no further,” Abel’s adoption listing said. “Abel is ready to report for duty! This handsome gentleman lives in a foster home with a cat and has also lived with a small dog as well. He would love another easy going dog in his forever home, but would also be happy as an only furchild. Lots of belly rubs and pets are required! He loves all people, including kids. He’s also well suited to apartment living — lower energy and not a big barker.”
