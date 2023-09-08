If we were to live as if we were dying, we might reevaluate priorities

I read a story about Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite, which beautifully demonstrates what would happen if we pondered our attitudes and priorities in light of our own death.

One morning in 1888, Nobel opened the newspaper and read his obituary. The piece was a result of a journalistic error. Nobel’s brother had died the day before, and the newspaper mistakenly reported the famous scientist’s death instead.

The obituary sent shock waves into his soul. For the first time, Nobel saw himself as the world did: “The Dynamite King,” the millionaire who made his fortune from explosives. That was it. Nothing more.

His intentions to break down hurdles that separated men and ideas for peace were never recognized. Realizing that his life’s work and purpose shaped his legacy as a merchant of death made him determined to change his life’s mission.

The incident changed the course of Nobel’s life and work. He became determined to make clear the true purpose of his life and calling to the world. And so, he set forth on a path to use his fame and fortune to change his life’s tune.

Nobel’s final testament embodied his life’s principles. It was a legacy comprising five annual awards recognizing exceptional achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics, and peace. This testament would ultimately become the reason for his enduring memory.

The outcome was the most prestigious accolade granted to individuals who have significantly contributed to promoting global harmony. This accolade is now widely recognized as the “Nobel Peace Prize.”

As I read the story, I could not help but wonder what would happen if every person could read their obituary or watch their funeral service.

How would you live your life from now on if you knew the truth about your legacy? If you died today, would your loved ones be able to attest to a life that lived for more than material things and accomplishments? Would there be any hidden secret uncovered or unresolved conflict that remains?

Another aspect of end-of-life preparation that is often ignored, especially by those who think they are “too young to die,” is practical preparation. I discussed the subject with bestselling author Robert Wolgemuth in an interview about his latest book: “Finish Line: Dispelling Fear, Finding Peace, and Preparing for the End of Your Life.”

Wolgemuth was the caretaker of his late wife during her battle with cancer. The couple knew that his wife’s illness was terminal unless a miracle occurred. Therefore, they decided to take practical steps to ensure that essential end-of-life decisions were taken.

Wolgemuth saw his experience as an opportunity to help others and equip spouses, families, caretakers, and those who are experiencing the impact of aging with practical and biblical help. He said, “Facing your ultimate death can be scary, but in light of God’s promises, it doesn’t have to be. “Finish Line” covers finances, blessing others, and caring for those you leave behind so you can approach your finish line with hope, joy, and peace.”

Several things come to mind as I imagine myself in Nobel’s shoes while opening my obituary or watching the scene from above as people talk about my life during my funeral service.

I would wish to hear that my heart was larger than my bank account. I would want to witness my life’s work outlast me. I would hope to see the faces of people who, with all my imperfections, could still see a reflection of my savior in my words and actions. And yes, I want to believe that I will have planned my finish line well enough so that my loved ones do not have any added sorrow because I did not plan well.

Are you ready for your finish line? Are you prepared to meet your savior and hear him say: “Well done, good and faithful servant”?

These questions are relevant to every breathing soul, for death is the only certainty in life. And if we were to live as if we were dying — like Alfred Nobel, we would quickly reevaluate our priorities so that our life song would consist of more life-giving notes and thoughtful preparation.

You can find "Finish Line" anywhere books are sold.

