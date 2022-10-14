Beauty of nature is God’s calling card

My cat gives me a glimpse God’s sense of humor, when he takes a nap, lying on his back, snoring lightly, with his paws in the air. He’s jealous when I put out birdseed and studies his rivals through the window, as if watching a nature show.

Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first man to journey to outer space, and upon his return, he said, “I looked and looked and looked, but I never saw God.” The atheistic regime exulted in this statement and put up a poster proclaiming “There is no God.” But a priest who heard Gagarin said, “If you have not seen him on earth, you will never see him in heaven.”

For adults, the danger is forgetting the wonder a child feels, when a parent explains that caterpillars become butterflies, possums protect their babies in pouches and bees produce honey. Christ warned, “They have eyes, but do not see. They have ears, but do not hear.”

We’re surrounded by miracles, but must remove our blinders to behold them. Turn off streaming videos and take a walk by the creek. Rise early and witness the sun working its magic in the sky.

Picturing heaven as a bunch of fluffy clouds filled with harp-playing angels doesn’t intrigue me, because I envision the kingdom as a lush garden, populated with every bird of the air, fish of the sea and beast of the earth — and yes, that includes cats, napping on their backs with paws waving in the air.

Lorraine has written eight books, available online. Her email address is lorrainevmurray@yahoo.com.