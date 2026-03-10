Things to do

WATCH: World Cup Vibes in Atlanta

Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points. (Henri Hollis / henri.hollis@ajc.com)
By Access ATL
15 minutes ago

Looking to catch soccer fever before World Cup officially lands in ATL? We’re pulling up to the legendary Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points. This is the spot where the energy is high, the bites are on point, and the Arsenal fans are LOUD … REALLY LOUD!

If you think the Premier League energy is wild, just wait — this match is just a preview of the craziness coming to ATL for the World Cup. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for things to do in Atlanta, the road to the Cup starts here!

