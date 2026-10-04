The SalviSoul Cookbook preserves memories through recipes, stories

Platanos Fritos Con Frijoles Licuados (Fried Plantains with Pureed Black Beans) is a typical Salvadoran dish, found in "The SalviSoul Cookbook: Salvadoran Recipes and the Women who Preserve Them" by Karla Tatiana Vasquez. (Ren Fuller/Courtesy of Ten Speed Press(

This Salvadoran fried plantain recipe is one of many in Karla Tatiana Vasquez’s cookbook

This Salvadoran fried plantain recipe is one of many in Karla Tatiana Vasquez’s cookbook

For Salvadoran-American food historian Karla Tatiana Vasquez, what started as a quest to document the recipes of her past transformed into the preservation of history from the spoken accounts of grandmothers, mothers and friends.

In “The SalviSoul Cookbook: Salvadoran Recipes and the Women Who Preserve Them” (Ten Speed Press, 2024), Vasquez shares these women’s experiences, including their lives in El Salvador before the Salvadoran Civil War, and how they acclimated to subsequent life in the United States. Recipes and their context, are woven among these stories.

"The SalviSoul Cookbook" contains 80 recipes and stories from 25 Salvadoran women. (Ren Fuller/Courtesy of Ten Speed Press)

Fried plantains with beans is a Salvadoran breakfast staple

Just like pancakes in the U.S. or congee in China, platanos fritos con frijoles licuados (fried plantains with pureed black beans) is the quintessential Salvadoran breakfast. Although El Salvador’s national dish is the pupusa, Vasquez described the importance of this particular dish with an analogy in “The SalviSoul Cookbook”: