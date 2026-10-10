Recipe A lemony potato salad worthy of any potluck This barbecue cookbook gives main-dish treatment to its sides. Share Add AJC on Google This grilled potato salad is dressed with lemon vinaigrette instead of mayonnaise. (Courtesy of Meathead)

CH By Candy Hom 56 minutes ago

Whether you’re tailgating, homegating, potlucking or just relieved the weather is comfortable enough to stand outside and grill your dinner, “The Meathead Method: A BBQ Hall of Famer’s Secrets and Science on BBQ, Grilling, and Outdoor Cooking with 114 recipes” by Meathead (HarperCollins, 2025) offers every dish you can think of to cook in your backyard. The book shares the science behind the recipes, with explicit details in order for you to understand the whys and the hows. While the cookbook is very meat-centric, Meathead treats his grilled side dishes with equal importance. Craig Goldwyn, aka Meathead. Mayo-haters, rejoice! This potato salad is for you Personally, I love a good mayo-based dressing on a salad, but I understand many people can live happily without it in their potato salads. This version uses a lemon-based dressing, giving the side dish a tangy flavor without weighing it down.

Potato salads using a vinegar- or lemon-based dressing can keep well in the fridge for 4 to 7 days because the acids slow down bacterial growth. Mayo-based dressings have less acid, and can keep in the fridge for only 3 to 5 days. Why Meathead calls this a “Greekish” potato salad In the introduction to his Greekish potato salad recipe, Meathead talks about Greek restaurants serving lemony potato dishes, saying they pair well with lamb. For his potato salad recipe, Meathead makes a dressing he calls a “lemongrette,” paying homage to Greek cuisine. We’ve substituted a lemon vinaigrette for this recipe. (Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers) A potato dish to grill along with your meats While most salads are prepped indoors, this one is done over the grill. A grill topper, which is a perforated tray or basket, must be used to prevent the potatoes from falling through the grates. They can be purchased at any store that sells grill accessories, and there are disposable versions as well.

Types of potatoes to use for potato salad This recipe calls for new or fingerling potatoes, which are younger versions that are small and contain low moisture and starch.

Indirect and direct heat for grilling In step two of the instructions, Meathead says to prepare the grill with a “2 Zone” setup. This means to prepare the grill for both indirect convection heat and direct radiant heat. He also uses a slang phrase, “Warp 10,” in step 2. This means to heat the direct-heat side to the maximum temperature, between 450 and 500 degrees. Avoid potatoes with green spots In his chapter about potatoes, Meathead explains how to choose fingerlings or new potatoes: stay away from mushy potatoes, or ones with sprouts and green patches. The green spots are an indicator it might contain glycoalkaloids, which can be toxic. Meathead errs on the side of caution, and says to throw it out if you have any doubt about its quality. Greekish Potato Salad Meathead’s original recipe calls for Lemongrette, another recipe within his cookbook. A substitute is any prepared lemon vinaigrette from your local grocery store, such as Ken’s or Marzetti brands. Makes 2 servings

Special tools — Metal grill topper Ingredients: 1 pound new or fingerling potatoes

Morton coarse kosher salt

Coarse-ground black pepper

Inexpensive olive oil

1 small bulb fennel

2 celery stalks

1 large shallot or small onion (size of a golf ball)

4 jarred oil-marinated artichoke halves

2 tablespoons capers, drained

2 tablespoons loosely packed small fresh dill leaves

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1/4 cup prepared lemon vinaigrette Instructions: Scrub the potatoes and halve them lengthwise. Season lightly with salt and pepper and coat lightly with olive oil. Cut the fennel bulb in half and set one half aside for later use. Thinly slice the remaining fennel and the celery. Peel and thinly slice the shallot. Cut the artichoke halves lengthwise into quarters. Prepare a grill for 2-zone cooking and aim for Warp 10 on the direct heat side. Place a grill topper over the direct heat. Grill the potatoes, cut sides down first, then flip with tongs, until golden brown, crispy on the edges, and easily punctured by a thermometer probe. If they are still hard, move them to the indirect side and let them roast until tender. Take them off and let them cool slightly. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, sliced fennel, celery, shallot, artichokes, capers, dill, and oregano. Toss thoroughly, drizzle with lemon vinaigrette, toss again, and taste. Season with salt and pepper.