Food & Dining This Brussels sprouts salad gets better with time Greta Podleski’s cookbook offers a fresh take on a normally cooked cruciferous vegetable. This Brussels sprout salad is dressed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and topped with fresh blueberries, sliced almonds and crumbly feta. (Reprinted with permission from “Every Salad Ever” by Greta Podleski, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House LLC)

By Candy Hom – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Are you ready for fall in spirit, but not in body just yet? In Greta Podleski’s cookbook “Every Salad Ever,” her shaved Brussels sprouts salad is able to satisfy both without forcing you to turn on the stove. The white balsamic vinegar and fresh lemon juice based dressing adds brightness to the dish, and allows you to hang on to cool and easy preparations until the air turns as crisp as this salad. Raw Brussels sprouts are completely edible — in fact, they better retain their vitamins, like Vitamin C, that way. Fresh, plump blueberries in the salad add little bursts of sweetness, and the earthiness of lightly toasted and sliced almonds give balance to the vinegar.

While roasted or sauteed Brussels sprouts are a more common preparation to soften this cruciferous vegetable, thinly shaving the sprouts will offer the pleasant crunch without feeling like you’re a giraffe attacking leaves on a tree. In Greta Podleski’s cookbook “Every Salad Ever,” her shaved Brussels sprouts salad creates a satisfying meal without forcing you to turn on the stove. (Reprinted with permission from “Every Salad Ever” by Greta Podleski, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House LLC) How to thinly shave Brussels sprouts Podleski offers three methods to achieve the thinnest shaved sprouts. The first method utilizes a food processor with a slicing blade, making it by far the easiest and fastest, with little effort.

The second method is more hands-on, with just a sharp knife and cutting board. Trim the ends and slice as thinly as possible. It can get laborious, but some of us enjoy mundane work, as long as it isn’t too hard.

The third method is the most tricky, if you’re not adept to it — using a mandoline slicer. It’s easy to stop paying attention to the rhythmic motion of slicing veggies on a mandoline, until you slice a finger. Podleski recommends cut-resistant gloves or a hand guard while using this method. A Brussels sprouts salad recipe from Greta Podleski’s cookbook provides a new way to look at the normally cooked cruciferous vegetable. (Reprinted with permission from “Every Salad Ever” by Greta Podleski, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House LLC) How far ahead can you make Brussels sprout salad? You can make this recipe up to two days ahead. Similar to kale, Brussels sprout leaves take a bit of time to soften, absorbing more flavor as they sit in dressing. Unlike lettuce, which wilts almost immediately after being dressed. If making ahead, add freshly diced avocados right before serving and avoid bruising by gently folding them in. Easy substitutions for Brussels sprout salad Podleski suggests swapping the blueberries out with apples for a fall/winter variation. Walnuts or pecans can go in place of the almonds.

Shaved Parmesan can be substituted, if feta cheese isn’t your thing. And since Parmesan has the lowest, nearly undetectable amount of lactose, it makes this salad friendly for those who are lactose intolerant. Serving sizes This recipe yields 12 cups of salad, which equates to roughly four servings. Author Greta Podleski suggests swapping the blueberries out with apples for a fall/winter variation. (Reprinted with permission from “Every Salad Ever” by Greta Podleski, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter, a division of Penguin Random House LLC) Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Blueberries, Avocados and Almonds Dressing ingredients ⅓ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon each sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Salad ingredients 1½ pounds (680 grams) Brussels sprouts, thinly shaved

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted

1 large avocado, diced

⅓ cup crumbled light or regular feta cheese (1.5 ounces/42 grams)