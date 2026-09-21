Make a Fishmonger-inspired blackened fish sandwich without all the smoke

Generously seasoned and perfectly cooked grouper fillets are layered with a creamy sauce, crisp lettuce and fragrant herbs on a tender Martin’s potato roll. It’s a perfect sandwich.
If you want that Fishmonger experience without having to leave the house, it’s possible to make a quick and easy version, even on a weeknight.
What is blackened fish?
True blackened fish is a dish developed by the New Orleans chef Paul Prudhomme. It involves coating fish fillets heavily in butter and a Cajun spice blend before cooking them quickly in a searing hot skillet. The exterior of the fish is almost burned, giving it a “blackened” appearance.
Accomplishing traditional blackening at home is a challenge and creates an enormous amount of smoke. Instead, you can achieve asimilar flavor by simply heavily searing well-seasoned fillets in a generous amount of oil; you won’t get that smoky flavor, but, then again, maybe you don’t want that smoke in your kitchen anyway.
Give the fish extra time on the first side for the best sear (and easier flipping)
Quick-cooking thin fish fillets can be tricky to sear on a home stovetop. On a more powerful restaurant burner, chefs can build up a lot of heat quickly, allowing fish to get a deeply browned sear on both sides without overcooking. But at home, you need a cooking method that will generate the flavor of a hard sear without the benefit of an extra-powerful stovetop.
The best way to accomplish this is to cook the fish almost entirely through on one side. This first side will develop the signature blackened crust of the traditional dish before you flip and quickly finish the cook on the second side. You’ll also get the benefit of easy monitoring. Watch the edges of the fish fillets move from translucent to opaque — flip once the cooked color almost reaches the top side of the fillet.
Blackening seasoning builds tons of flavor in a single ingredient
Look for a“blackening” seasoning mix in the spice aisle for this dish. It has similar ingredients to more commonly found Cajun seasoning, but is less spicy, allowing for the delicate fish flavor to come through. If you can’t find it, any prepared Cajun seasoning will work. Look for a brand that includes salt.
Drizzle the spice-infused cooking oil on your sandwiches
Once the fish is cooked, you’ll be left with flavorful, spice-infused cooking oil in the skillet. This oil is perfect for drizzling on the assembled sandwiches — don’t throw it away.
Make a quick sauce with mayonnaise and more seasoning mix
The blackened fish sandwich at Fishmonger includes a creamy sauce that contains a plethora of additional spices and other ingredients; luckily, you can make a close-enough approximation with mayonnaise, olive oil and a little extra blackening spice blend. Depending on the brands of seasoning and mayonnaise, you may or may not want to season the sauce with salt. Taste and adjust as you prefer.
Blackened Fish Sandwiches made and styled by writer Kate Itrich-Williams at her home in Atlanta, Ga., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, for the 5:30 challenge. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
Blackened Fish Sandwiches
4 (4- to 6-ounce) grouper, snapper or other thin, flaky white fish fillets, thawed if frozen
6 teaspoons blackening or other Cajun seasoning, divided
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Salt
4 hamburger buns or rolls, preferably Martin’s, split
Crisp green lettuce leaves, such as Little Gem or romaine
Heat the broiler to high with a rack placed 6 to 8 inches from the heating element.
Season the fish on both sides with 4 teaspoons of the blackening seasoning.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the fish and cook on the first side until deeply browned and almost fully cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until the flesh begins to flake when poked with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the fish to a plate, reserving the oil in the skillet.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, remaining 2 teaspoons seasoning mix and remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Season to taste with salt.
Place the buns, cut-side up, on the oven rack and broil until lightly toasted, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Spread the mayonnaise mixture on both sides of the buns. Add the fish, then drizzle each fillet with about 1teaspoon of the reserved oil from the skillet. Top with the lettuce and serve immediately.